Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 23, 1923

If women have the right to vote and stand up in street cars then they probably have the right to play football, too -- if their mammas don't break up the game. Anyway two groups of Little Rock High School girls are going to test the theory and overlook parental objection unless it becomes too strenuous. The Red Dominoes and the As You Like It clubs have scheduled a game for 3:30 Monday afternoon at Kavanaugh Field. It will be a regular football game, except that all players will be girls. It will be the first girls' football game ever played in Little Rock and, anticipating that a lot of folks will want to see the contest the girls are going to charge admission. They plan to have enough ticket seller on the job to prevent a serious jam at the gates.

50 years ago

Nov. 23, 1973

Confederate Boulevard, which runs from East Roosevelt Road to the vicinity of Sweet Home in southeast Little Rock, got its name from a home for Confederate veterans' widows some 60 years ago. Until then, according to some residents, its was known as College Street. Vice Mayor Charles Bussey has revived a proposal he first made about three years ago to change the street's name from Confederate to Springer Boulevard, honoring a family that has been influential in the Granite Mountain area for many years. A public hearing will be conducted by the city Board of Directors ... on the proposed change, and property owners ... have been notified of the hearing and invited to attend.

25 years ago

Nov. 23, 1998

mA man gouged out one of his eyes and flushed it down a toilet at the Arkansas State Hospital last week after being ruled competent to stand trial on undisclosed charges. Then, days later, after being treated at University Hospital and returned to the state hospital in restraints, he gouged out the other eye, said Joe Quinn, spokesman for the state Department of Human Services. Two state hospital employees are on paid administrative leave during an investigation into whether they followed proper procedures for observing the man. Quinn said he could not identify the man or provide information about charges he faces. ... The man still faces criminal charges. Quinn said he was unsure what impact the man's actions will have on his competency ruling.

10 years ago

Nov. 23, 2013

U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. granted preliminary approval Friday to a tentative settlement that would end state desegregation aid to the three Pulaski County school districts in 2018. ... The tentative settlement is meant to resolve the state's 2012 motion for release from a 1989 settlement that obligated the state to pay desegregation aid to the Little Rock, Pulaski County Special and North Little Rock school districts. That special funding -- used primarily to support magnet schools, majority-to-minority interdistrict student transfers, and teacher insurance and retirement costs -- has grown to nearly $70 million a year.