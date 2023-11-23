Razorbacks fall to Memphis at Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas — The first game in the Arkansas-Memphis basketball series in 20 years was worth the wait for the Tigers.

Memphis (5-0) defeated the 20th-ranked Razorbacks 84-79 on Thursday night to advance to play Villanova in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Arkansas (4-2) will play 14th-ranked North Carolina in the third-place game Friday at noon Central. The Tar Heels (4-1) lost 83-81 in overtime to Villanova earlier Thursday.

The Razorbacks trailed by as many as 10 points in their second loss in three games.

Arkansas did not have an answer for Tigers guard David Jones, a 6-6 wing transfer from St. John’s. He scored a career-high 36 points, including 19 in the second half.

Jones made 10 of 14 field goals and was 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.

The Razorbacks and Tigers went back and forth in an entertaining first half that featured 14 lead changes and eight ties.

But Memphis led for the final 17:43 after Jordan Brown made a free throw. Brown, a former 5-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American, initially signed with Arkansas coach Eric Musselman at Nevada.

Jones made a pair of three-pointers in the final 23 seconds of the first half, including one at the buzzer, to send the Tigers into the break with a 42-37 lead. He scored 17 before halftime.

Khalif Battle’s 12 points — 2 threes and 6 of 7 on free throws — in the final 7:35 of the half buoyed the Razorbacks’ offense.

An old-fashioned three-point play by Arkansas guard Tramon Mark knotted the score 44-44 with 18:15 left. Memphis took a nine-point lead — its largest at the time — with 8:25 to play after two free throws from Jones.

With 7:10 remaining and Arkansas trailing 64-59, Battle drove and made a layup through contact. Officials, however, whistled Battle for an offensive foul, negating the potential three-point play.

Jones, just 1:06 later, made a three-pointer to push the Tigers’ lead to 69-61.

Davonte Davis led Arkansas with 15 points and Trevon Brazile had his second consecutive double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Mark scored 12 for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas shot 26 of 55 and Memphis was 26 of 53 from the floor. The difference in the game was turnovers with the Tigers scoring 27 points off 18 miscues by the Razorbacks.

Nick Jourdain scored 12 points and Jaykwon Walton added 11 for Memphis, which took down its second SEC team and third Power 5 opponent. The Tigers opened the year with a 70-55 win at Missouri and they defeated Michigan 71-67 in their first game in the Bahamas.

Arkansas and North Carolina will play for the 11th time and for the first time since Nov. 24, 2017, when the Tar Heels won 87-68 at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.

North Carolina has a 7-3 all-time series lead over Arkansas. The teams have never played each other in the same city twice.

The Tar Heels opened play at Atlantis with a 91-69 win over Northern Iowa.

Arkansas defeated Stanford 77-74 in double overtime Wednesday.