Realtors affected by jury verdict

In the 40 years Kate Schumacher has worked as a real estate agent, homebuyers have rarely compensated her directly. Instead, the seller has picked up the tab.

Yet, this year, the Baird & Warner agent based in Algonquin, Ill., said she has already had two deals close where the seller did not cover all of her compensation: 2.5% of the selling price of the house. Both of her clients had to make up a 0.5% difference. One got the $1,315 covered by the seller in the closing costs, and the other paid Schumacher $3,575 in cash.

"We have more and more sellers that are not contributing as much toward the buyer's agent compensation," Schumacher said.

Schumacher has long had buyers enter into buyer agency agreements, the contract between the buyer and their agent that states how the buyer's agent will be paid, guaranteeing a certain amount if the seller only partially compensates the buyer's agent or doesn't pay them at all.

Now, Baird & Warner and other local and national real estate firms are encouraging agents to use these contracts more frequently, saying it's no longer assumed sellers will foot the bill for both the listing agent and the buyer's agent as litigation surrounding the issue winds its way through court.

Last month, a Missouri federal jury issued a landmark $1.8 billion verdict finding the Chicago-based National Association of Realtors and several large real estate brokerages conspired to artificially inflate commissions on home sales. The association has said it is appealing the verdict, while similar cases are ongoing in Illinois and Missouri.

The litigation has the potential to significantly shake up the real estate industry. In Illinois, changes to home buying and selling were already underway before the jury's verdict.

Jennifer Ames, an owner of real estate company Engel & Völkers Chicago, which is not involved in the litigation, said her company is in the process of revising its contracts to include how much a buyer will pay their agent.

In the past, the commission was baked into the price of the home, Ames said. Now, it could be included as a credit in a buyer's closing costs or the buyer might have to come up with additional cash on top of their down payment, she said.

"Going forward, it is going to be a little bit of a wild west," Ames said.

Local real estate experts like Ames said they also foresee the potential for longer-term changes if more sellers stop paying buyers' agents. Some prospective homebuyers could forgo hiring an agent altogether and risk getting a bad deal, they said. But, experts caution it is too soon to tell what the long-term effects will be.

The Missouri jury's Oct. 31 verdict comes as a federal court in Illinois gears up for a similar, yet potentially more costly, trial next year and as more lawsuits have been filed following the Missouri verdict. Real estate firms RE/MAX and Anywhere Real Estate (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.) already agreed to settle both the recent Missouri and ongoing Illinois cases. Anywhere agreed to pay $83.5 million, and RE/MAX agreed to pay $55 million, though a court must still approve the settlement.

As in the Missouri case, the Illinois suit alleges the National Association of Realtors artificially inflates broker fees by requiring seller agents to make a blanket offer of compensation for buyer agents when listing properties on local multiple listing services and by only giving access to the MLS to agents who agree to adhere to its rules.

The compensation, set in advance, must be offered to every buyer agent regardless of their experience or the service they provide the buyer, the complaint alleges. The plaintiffs, a group of sellers, allege the system creates pressure on sellers to offer high commissions so buyers' agents don't steer buyers away from their properties, according to the suit.

While the National Association of Realtors argued in court filings that its rules allow the rates to be negotiated, Judge Andrea Wood said in her 2020 ruling rejecting the association's bid to dismiss the case that the rules make negotiation "a practical impossibility."

The suit, filed in 2019, was certified as a class action in March, representing sellers from 20 regions across the U.S. Plaintiffs' attorneys estimate the amount of damages could reach $40 billion.

The U.S. Department of Justice expressed interest in the case, which could go to trial as early as next year.

Meanwhile, Midwest Real Estate Data, which runs the multiple listing service, or MLS, for northern Illinois, has amended its commission policy. The organization now allows users of the database to enter $0 or 0% into the commission field for agents for all listings, according to a September 2023 fact sheet. Previously, Midwest Real Estate Data required at least $1 to be entered into the commission field.

Though the change was made in response to the litigation against the National Association of Realtors and large brokerage firms, it had already been in the works by the time the Missouri jury rendered its verdict, which came down the same day the MLS change went into effect.

Mantill Williams, the National Association of Realtors' vice president of communications, told the Tribune in a statement that its rules "prioritize consumers, support market-driven pricing and promote business competition," with the outcome of the Missouri trial "not close to being final." the National Association of Realtors's appeal will likely tie up the case for a couple more years.