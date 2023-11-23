TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

BLYTHEVILLE 78, OSCEOLA 60 Elijah Donnerson had 22 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists to aid Blytheville (1-1) in its win over the Seminoles.

CEDAR RIDGE 80, ROSE BUD 76 Caden Griffin's 24 points sent Cedar Ridge (5-0) shooting past the Ramblers. Easton Griffin scored 18 points and Kyle Provence notched 17 points for the Timberwolves. Tanner Rooks' 20 points led Rose Bud (2-2). Bryce Walls had 18 points and Blake Bradley followed with 14 points.

CROSS COUNTY 77, RIDGEFIELD CHRISTIAN 62 Cross County (3-0) stayed unbeaten behind a 21-point, 13-rebound performance from Harlen McCarty. Danny Beale tallied 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Thunderbirds.

POTTSVILLE 53, QUITMAN 44 Landon Williams came up with 14 points, and J.C. Jones connected for 12 points in a nine-point victory for Pottsville (1-2). Greyson Ealy led Quitman (1-3) with 19 points.

GIRLS

CALICO ROCK 44, CAVE CITY 41 Lailee Barker, Maddie Thornton and Grasyn Sanders each scored 11 points as Calico Rock (2-8) knocked off the previously unbeaten Cavewomen. The victory also snapped a four-game losing streak for the Lady Pirates.

CEDAR RIDGE 49, ROSE BUD 24 Allie Pankey scored 17 points in a blistering effort by Cedar Ridge (4-1). Emiliee Pankey added 12 points and Klara Gooch had 10 points for the Lady Timberwolves. Taylor Wilhite finished with 17 points for Rose Bud (0-4).

QUITMAN 61, POTTSVILLE 33 Ali Cater scored 13 points as Quitman (3-1) dominated. Lexi Hobbs had 11 points, and both Lily Kennedy and Ava Sullivan ended with nine points. Maylie Martin supplied a team-high 13 points for Pottsville (2-2). Tawnie Sweeden added 10 points.