School news: SNHU, Missouri State, Harding, Emporia State

Youngstown State

Bao Gia Su of Fort Smith, majoring in first year engineering, was named to the President's List at Youngstown State University for spring semester 2023.

President's List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students with a 4.0 GPA for least 12 semester hours of classes.

Located in Youngstown, Ohio, Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers nearly 11,000 students more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs.

_

Belhaven

Madison McGuire of Pea Ridge graduated this spring from Belhaven University with a Bachelor of Science degree, while Rachel Chism of Siloam Springs graduated with a Master of Arts in Biblical/Theological Studies.

They were among more than 600 students who received degrees from Belhaven University during the spring 2023 commencement.

Belhaven University is a private Christian university in Jackson, Miss., with more than 4,000 students.

__

Harding

The following students are among more than 1,100 Harding University students included on the Dean's List for grades achieved during the spring 2023 semester:

Madison Bell of Harrison; Gracie Foster of Prairie Grove; Savannah Burks of Fort Smith; Griffin Brown of Rogers; Logan Smith of Gravette; Sylvia Styles of Clarksville; Silas Styles of Clarksville; Martina Gooden of Fort Smith; Drew Fowler of Rogers; Wyatt Clauson of Mulberry; Julianna Beehn of Rogers.

Kennedy Foster of West Fork; Hattie Hinkle of Lowell; Allison Wisdom of Berryville; Gilley Wright of Fort Smith; Danielle Gunter of Siloam Springs; Morgen Puryear of Gravette; McKenzie Kilmer of Springdale; Brecken Joice of Fort Smith; Alison Brewer of Fayetteville; Susannah Stein of Fort Smith.

Kristina Northup of Fayetteville; Jesica Ibarra of Rogers; Destiny Hernandez of Springdale; Chase Salley of Lowell; Miriam Figueroa of Rogers; Sadie Oldebeken of Garfield; Bridget McSpadden of Centerton; Meredith England of Springdale; Emma Delgado-Partida of Fayetteville; Stefanie Pick of Bella Vista; Connie Smith of Bentonville; Cora Freeman of Lamar.

Madeleine Wilson of Springdale; Ty Frost of Clarksville; Camdyn Joice of Fort Smith; Jaclyn Weilnau of Siloam Springs; Hattie Bittle of Fayetteville; Silas Wood of Farmington; Samuel Tandy of Springdale; Cate Smith of Rogers; Kalea Valentin of Alpena; Andrew Masias of Fayetteville.

Kasse Appleton of Paris; Hattie Landrum of Harrison; Alaina Thomas of Springdale; Max DeLoach of Bella Vista; Luke Ziegler of Fort Smith; Briana McSpadden of Bentonville; Parker Rickard of Little Flock; Jackson Pschierer of Bella Vista; Karli Fisher of Fort Smith; Hank Noblin of Bentonville; McKinley TeBeest of Springdale.

Isaac Raymond of Siloam Springs; Shaelyn Woody of Bentonville; Anna Claire Curtis of Bentonville; Caroline Jones of Cave Springs; Emma Matherly of Bentonville; Gracie Eaves of Bentonville; Astryd Marcum of Rogers; Isaac Frost of Clarksville; Jabin Huff of Greenwood; Sarah Grace Hampton of Bentonville; Cassie English of Harrison; Zoie Dean of Greenwood.

Bethany Chandler of Centerton; Autumn French of Springdale; Knox Laird of Farmington; Bailey Moore of Bentonville; Robin Aday of Fayetteville; Kendrick Bailey of Bentonville; Micah Heavin of Paris; and Emily Banks of Alma.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy.

_

Palmer College

Dylan Murrell of Kingston has been named to the spring 2023 trimester Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida Campus in Port Orange, Fla.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange.

_

Emporia State

Ted Charter of Fort Smith graduated from Emporia State University in May 2023 with a Master of Arts degree in history.

Emporia State is located in Emporia, Kan.

__

Bradley University

Shyann Graham of Fayetteville graduated with a Master of Science degree from Bradley University in May. Graham's major was Nutrition and Dietetics.

Graham was among more than 900 students who earned degrees.

Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Ill., with nearly 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

__

Angelo State

Millicent Cenae Switzer of Bentonville was among more than 150 Angelo State University student-athletes who made the Lone Star Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll for the 2023 spring semester.

To be eligible, student-athletes must have at least a 3.30 grade point average for the semester and be on the current roster. ASU's 156 honorees include 58 student-athletes with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Switzer is majoring in Mass Media at Angelo State.

__

Maryland

More than 10,500 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean's List for the spring semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Students from Northwest Arkansas making the Dean's List were:

Corsalyn Allen of Fayetteville; Fiona Davis of Fayetteville; Jordan Dinoffria of Rogers; Kevin Hackler of Bentonville; Jessie Henson of Bentonville; Jennifer Hulse of Fayetteville; Leonard Kamuhuro of Springdale; Grant Landis of Rogers; Stephanie Macias of Springdale.

Blanca Novillo of Springdale; Mandy Pudlas of Farmington; and Sharon Tuttle of Hindsville.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of post-secondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 125 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland.

__

Ole Miss

More than 3,100 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2023. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.

Among them were:

Gwendelyn Gardner of Bella Vista, who majored in International Studies and Spanish; Xavier Martin of Fort Smith, Biological Science; Mercy Trahan of Fort Smith, Psychology; Gage Regier of Rogers, Psychology; Hunter Beringer of Bentonville, Marketing; Andrew Griffith of Bentonville, General Business; Ryan Roark of Fayetteville, Finance; Maren Martfeld of Springdale, Integrated Marketing Communications.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university in Oxford, Miss.

__

Lee University

James Pierce Phillips of Clarksville graduated with a Master of Science in Higher Education Administration from Lee University during the 188th commencement exercises on July 29, 2023.

Phillips was among more than 160 students who received undergraduate and graduate diplomas.

Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Cleveland, Tenn.

__

Missouri State

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the Dean's List.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 1,100 students were named to the summer 2023 Dean's List, including these local students:

Katelyn Palmer of Bentonville; Sydney Gonzales of Rogers; Lyndsey Williams Rogers; Abbey Smith of Springdale; Maci Bartholomew of Centerton; Lanette Hollander of Harrison; Ashley Walker of Harrison; and Lily DeSpain of Springdale.

Missouri State University, located in Springfield, is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs.

__

SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2023 Dean's List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List.

Those making the list from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were:

Amber Blewett of Harrison; Christopher Meyer of Rogers; Michael Wilson of Fayetteville; Ragina Jain of Lowell; Aaron Holt of Springdale; Bobbie Carter of Rogers; Scotty Bakema of Centerton; Melanie Fujibayashi of Greenwood; Jennifer Ross of Van Buren.

Brandon Poynor of Harrison; Luis Perez of Rogers; Justin Hernandez of Centerton; Rikki Xaysanasy of Springdale; Shala Redman of Rogers; Melvin Breedlove of Fort Smith; Tabatha Elrod of Wesley; Zoe Sheppard of Fort Smith.

Jaylah Prude of Fayetteville; Payton Fitch of Rogers; Lenelle Russom of Centerton; Brandon Purchase of Fort Smith; Diego Magana of Springdale; Arin Newberry of Fayetteville; Travis Koenig of Bentonville; Austin Suter of Fort Smith; and Anthony Scotti of Harrison.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution that offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.

On the President's List for the semester with grade-point average of 3.700 and above were:

Julia Minnich of Centerton; Amy Trammell of Siloam Springs; Marissa Sihapanya of Springdale; Winston Sayarath of Van Buren; Logan Buzzard of Van Buren; Robert Selby of Fayetteville; Nikki Sengka of Van Buren; Jimmy Lopez of Lowell.

Tiffany Wise of Van Buren; Lily Tippit of Fayetteville; Mary Green of Harvey; Tara Riggins of Van Buren; Cristian Fernandez of Lowell; Jeffery Adams of Ozark; Sandra Cartwright of Lowell; Duane Holmes of Hartford; Teagan Higgins of Farmington.

James Winget of Harrison; Ernest Hill of Siloam Springs; Brittany Fowler of Farmington; Jeremy Snow of Rogers; Maurice Bowie of Springdale; Haley Karnish of Springdale; Ronnie Scott of Magazine; Brandilyn Carbaugh of Pea Ridge; Tatum Scott of Magazine.

Amy Bridges of Fort Smith; Teresa Lin of Lowell; Molly Morgan of Fayetteville; Jason Castellanos of Springdale; Alexander Henrich of Centerton; Tyler McDonald of Charleston; Deja Suarez of Bentonville; Brandi Brewer of Centerton; Dennis Ward of Fort Smith; Essemone Konan of Centerton.

Katelyn Jones of Van Buren; Taryn Thompson of Fayetteville; Aaliyah Nava Robinson of Prairie Grove; Issac Pritchett of Fayetteville; Matthew Jones of Greenwood; Christina Carter of Fort Smith; Ricardo Garcia-Carbajal of Springdale ; Katie Maillet of Gentry; Ryan Starkweather of Boonville; Jonathon Tull-Cochrane of Pea Ridge.

Caleb Jones of Springdale; Nichole Dennison of Springdale; Alexandra Henry of Fort Smith; Morgan Baker of Barling; Allen White of Rogers; Ericka Resendez of Lowell; Cody Brush of Bella Vista; Violet Stough of Fayetteville; Melany Cousins of Bentonville; Emily Patten of Rogers.

Carol Williams of Siloam Springs; Kelsey Chanthivong of Van Buren; James Loyd of Bentonville; Haley Arbaugh of Clarksville; Meridy Capps of Eureka Springs; Chandler Jacobson of Rogers; Caitlin Fenton of Harrison; Will Ewing of Springdale; Kevin Sprouse of Centerton; Tiffany Brittain of Bella Vista; Kimberly Anthony of Bentonville; Jeremiah Sharp of Alma; and Dustin Woods of Fayetteville.

Send school news to ourtown@nwaonline.com.