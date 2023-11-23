‘Senior’ has many meanings





FAYETTEVILLE -- Senior days aren't like they used to be in college football.

Not anymore, what with the transfer portal and the NCAA's decision to allow an extra year of eligibility for players who competed in the covid-19 season of 2020.

The University of Arkansas will honor 19 seniors who will "walk" onto the field at Reynolds Razorback Stadium prior to Friday's 3 p.m. game against Missouri.

The Arkansas roster lists 26 seniors, so not all will be included in the ceremony.

"Phew, not all 26," Coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "Some of them have opted out. It'll be a lot of them out there, though.

"They're in bright red on our [roster] board and that means they don't even have a plus-one [year] so there's no conversation to have."

A solid number of those being honored, including three-year captain KJ Jefferson, long-time offensive line starters Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer, transfer receivers Andrew Armstrong and Tyrone Broden and walk-on/turned key contributor defensive back Hudson Clark, have a remaining year of eligibility if they choose to use it.

The players being honored whose eligibility is expiring at season's end are Zach Williams, LaDarrius Bishop, Nathan Bax, Cade Fortin and recent transfers Antonio Grier and John Morgan.

Players with eligibility expiring who elected not to be honored are safety Alfahiym Walcott, who had two takeaways last week, including a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown, and defensive end/captain Trajan Jeffcoat, who will be facing the Missouri program with whom he signed as a freshman six years ago.

Other Razorbacks being honored today who have eligibility remaining are defensive backs Malik Chavis and Dwight McGlothern, defensive tackles Taurean Carter and Marcus Miller, and walk-ons Brooks Both, Tyler Larco and Courtney Snelling.

Pittman has made no secret of his intentions of trying to keep several players who have plus-one seasons available.

"Yeah, he's been joking around trying to offer me Gatorade and water," Clark said Tuesday night. "He had a cool jacket on the other day and he said he'd give me one if I came back and just joking around."

Pittman made an open appeal for Broden to return during his radio show last Wednesday, when the 6-7 receiver was in attendance.

"Tyrone's been a great addition for us," Pittman said on the show. "I don't know that he's caught as many balls as he'd like to, but he's so valuable to us.

"Hopefully I'm going to try to get him to come back next year. I haven't talked with him yet, but I'm kind of talking to him now about it. Because I think he'll be able to learn the offense better and I just think he's talented and I think he'll be able to showcase that and he's really important to us as a gunner on punts. ... We certainly hope we get him back another year."

Broden, a transfer from Bowling Green, has 15 catches for 109 yards and his 3 touchdowns include the walk-off winner in the Hogs' 39-36 overtime win at Florida and a 4-yard grab last week against Florida International.

Lewis leaving

University of Arkansas redshirt freshman defensive back Jaylen Lewis announced Wednesday he would be entering his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Lewis, a 6-0, 182-pounder from Brownsville, Tenn., with three seasons of eligibility remaining, made two tackles in the season-opener but has not played since. He wound up being left off the 70-man travel roster for much of the season.

He was a 3-star prospect and the No. 19 player in Tennessee as rated by 247Sports who played in three games as a true freshman in 2022 and had one tackle in the Razorbacks' 55-53 win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.

The Razorbacks, like many other FBS teams, are expected to go through another significant roster exodus after the portal opens on Dec. 5.

Vs. East

Arkansas will take a 34-51 record into its final crossover game against an SEC East opponent on Friday against Missouri. However, the Razorbacks are in position to post their fifth clean slate in the regular season against the East with a win over the Tigers.

Arkansas has had a perfect regular season mark against the East in 2006, 2010, 2011 and 2015 during the 32 years of SEC divisional play. The teams played three cross-division games every season between 1992 and 2011, then dropped to two crossovers with the addition of Missouri and Texas A&M in 2012. The only exception came in the 2020 season impacted by covid-19 when teams played four crossover games due to an all-SEC schedule. Arkansas went 1-3 versus the East that season, Coach Sam Pittman's first at the helm.

The 2006 team coached by Houston Nutt downed Vanderbilt (21-19) and South Carolina (26-20) on the road and beat Tennessee (31-14) at home in the regular season before falling to eventual BCS national champion Florida (38-28) in the SEC Championship Game.

The 2010 and 2011 teams coached by Bobby Petrino went 3-0 each as part of the Razorbacks' eight-game winning streak against East teams, the longest in school history.

The 2010 team defeated Georgia (31-24) and South Carolina (41-20) on the road and Vanderbilt (49-14) at home en route to the program's only BCS berth against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, a 31-26 loss that was eventually vacated by the NCAA for the Buckeyes' use of ineligible players.

The 2011 team won at Vanderbilt (31-28) -- the Razorbacks' only road game in Nashville, Tenn., since 2006 -- and downed South Carolina (44-28) and Tennessee (49-7) at home on its way to an 11-2 season and No. 5 final ranking in the Associated Press top 25.

Coach Bret Bielema's 2015 squad beat Tennessee (24-20) on the road and handled Missouri (28-3) at home.

On the flip side, Arkansas has had 11 winless seasons against SEC East competition, in 1996 and 1997 under Danny Ford, in 2000, 2004 and 2005 under Nutt, in 2008 under Petrino, in 2013, 2014 and 2017 under Bielema, and in 2018 and 2019 under Chad Morris.

Pittman, who is 4-5 against SEC East teams, including a 39-36 overtime win at Florida three weeks ago, will be the only non-interim Arkansas coach to not have a 0-for season against the other division.

Crossed paths

The ties to Arkansas for the Missouri coaching staff run deep, starting with Coach Eli Drinkwitz, an Alma native and magna cum laude graduate from Arkansas Tech University.

Missouri assistant coach Kevin Peoples, who handles the edge rushers, is a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation's top assistant coach. Peoples worked on the staffs for Bobby Petrino and John L. Smith at Arkansas from 2010-12, serving as director of high school relations for one year before moving to an on-field position handling defensive linemen.

Both Missouri defensive line coaches have backgrounds at Arkansas. Defensive tackles coach Al Davis played on the defensive front for the Razorbacks (2009-12) then worked as a graduate assistant for Coach Bret Bielema from 2014-16. Davis was a defensive captain on the 2012 team.

Rick Jones, the long-time coach at Greenwood High School, has been special assistant to Drinkwitz since February 2020. Jones, a walk-on linebacker at Harding University in Searcy, racked up a 317-74 (81%) record in 31 years as a high school head coach. He is a member of the athletic halls of fame of Harding University and the Oklahoma High School Coaches Association.

'I had it'

Arkansas defensive tackle Cam Ball, speaking to members of the media for the first time in several weeks, was asked about his forced fumble against Mississippi State, a play on which the loose ball was under his body initially before a huge scrum ensued. After the untangling, the referees awarded possession to Bulldogs running back Seth Davis, who lost the ball initially. The decision was upheld by the replay booth.

"I had it," Ball said. "I tell you, if you go back and look at that in slow motion, I had the ball. Then it was just a whole bunch of scuffling in the pile.

"I was holding onto the ball for my dear life and then the referee just gave it to Mississippi State. Even though I was on my back I had the ball. I had it man."

The fumble occurred at the Mississippi State 30-yard line in the second quarter with the Bulldogs ahead 7-3. An Arkansas recovery would have put the Hogs in immediate field-goal range.

Common ground

Strangely, Arkansas and Missouri have only two common opponents this season in LSU and Florida. Both teams went 1-1 against those teams.

Arkansas had a combined score of 70-70 against the Tigers and Gators with both games on the road: a 34-31 loss at LSU and a 39-36 win in overtime at Florida.

Missouri had a combined score of 72-80 against those teams, with both games coming at home: a 49-39 loss to LSU and a 33-31 win over the Gators last week.

'Money' man

Veteran Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis has earned a spot in Tigers football lore with his clutch field goals and he's also earned a nickname as a bigger-than-average kicker.

After Mevis added another chapter to his career with a game-winning 30-yard field goal in the final seconds of last week's 33-31 come-from-behind win over Florida, Coach Eli Drinkwitz got in on the nickname giving.

"Y'all call him 'Thicker Kicker' and I call him 'Money Mevis,' " Drinkwitz said.

Mevis, a 5-11, 243-pounder from Warsaw, Ind., is one of the more prolific kickers in college football history with 84 makes in 101 attempts for an 83.2% conversion rate. He has 12 career field goals of 50-plus yards. Mevis was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2021 and 2022 but not this season.

"I don't know how that guy didn't make it as a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award," Drinkwitz said. "I don't get it. He is a special player."

Among his game-winning kicks was a 32-yarder on the final play of a 50-48 win over Arkansas in 2020, a game in which he scored a school-record for a kicker with 20 points on 5 of 5 field goals with 5 PATs.

Holiday week

The holiday week presented a compacted schedule for both the Razorbacks and Tigers this week.

Arkansas players reported Sunday for weight lifting, then the film study and corrections from last week's 44-20 win over Florida International, which ended around 4 p.m., followed by a Sunday evening practice. The Razorbacks have not had Sunday practices during the regular season.

Arkansas was scheduled to practice in the morning on Wednesday to allow players the opportunity to get out and participate in family gatherings for Thanksgiving.

"They'll come back about noon on Thursday, or at least we [coaches] will," Coach Sam Pittman said. "I think they have to be back around 2, 2:15, 2:30."





Brady Latham







Jaylen Lewis







Hudson Clark





