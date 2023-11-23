Social media had it wrong again

Images arrived in my email Monday showing a large trailer load of deer carcasses on the side of U.S. 270 near Mount Ida.

The photos also ignited social media's hunting community.

According to readers, a large group of hunters from Florida had massacred an entire herd of deer in Montgomery County with the help of about 100 deer dogs in the Ouachita National Forest. The animals in the photos were definitely deer. All were skinned and field dressed, and the carcasses were intact. However, nothing in the photo confirmed that the photos were shot in Montgomery County or even in Arkansas.

"These people come to Montgomery County every year, and they shoot everything in sight," wrote two people. "They are devastating the area's deer herd. A storm is brewing!"

They claimed to have contacted their state representatives, and they were desperate for media intervention.

Calling legislators is a weird thing to do in a situation like this. The media are not first responders, either. Did anybody call an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission game warden?

"I don't know," responded one person. "I wasn't there. I didn't actually see it. But it's all over Facebook."

And that's why the public needs newspapers. We extinguish social media's brushfires.

Randy Zellers, the commission's spokesman, returned our call within an hour on Monday. Zellers said that game wardens did indeed investigate the situation.

A trailer hauling 60 skinned and field dressed deer carcasses became disabled on U.S. 270 near Mount Ida. About the only thing that disables a trailer is a broken wheel bearing. Zellers said he did not know if the weight of the deer overloaded the trailer and caused a bearing to break or seize.

Zellers said that 31 hunters from Florida had hunted in Crawford County. That is Deer Management Zone 6, where it is legal to run deer with dogs. Zellers said he did not know the exact number of dogs that were involved, but he said that all of the dogs were properly licensed according to Game and Fish regulations.

Twenty-five people in that group checked deer. All of the deer were properly checked, Zellers said, and nobody exceeded their bag limits. The carcasses were intact and all were properly tagged.

However, two people in the group exceeded their limits for antlerless deer, Zellers said. Apparently they did not understand Arkansas regulations for taking antlerless deer. Zellers said they did not exceed their antlerless limit by a great amount. He said there did not appear to be a willful disregard for the regulations, but that the individuals were cited. Zellers said he did not know what the financial penalties for those violations would be.

The group did not commit any wanton waste violations, Zellers said, adding that the commission is investigating a separate incident of wanton waste elsewhere that had also riled the Facebook community. Wanton waste is discarding commonly eaten portions of game animals. For deer, those are backstraps, tenderloins, shoulders and hams.

In summary, a large group of non-residents had a great hunt in Arkansas, and they legally harvested a large quantity of venison to take back home to Florida.

It is reasonable for the public to be alarmed and offended by the sight of 60 dead deer on a trailer. It's a long way back to Florida. Maybe the group wanted air circulating over the carcasses rather than risk spoilage under tarps.

Zellers said that the commission credits the public for being concerned because that is how a lot of poaching cases are exposed and prosecuted.

It would be incredibly stupid for a small army to haul 60 illegally taken deer carcasses across five states on an open trailer without expecting to get checked. If by some miracle they had made it undetected across Arkansas, the chances are slim that they wouldn't be checked in Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama or Florida. Then it becomes a Lacey Act violation. That is federal. You get in really big trouble for that.

On the other hand, it is unwise to underestimate a poacher's audacity or stupidity.

Even though this bunch was on the level, we appreciate the tip. The story was worth reporting.