Thanksgiving closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Thanksgiving Day holiday today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Today's routes will be picked up Friday.

Jacksonville: Today's routes will be picked up Wednesday.

Little Rock: Today's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

Little Rock Regional Recycling: Today's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

Maumelle: Today's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

North Little Rock: Today's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

Sherwood: Today's routes were scheduled for pickup a day early, on Wednesday. Friday's routes will run Monday.

Sherwood Recycling: Today's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: Today's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

South of the river: Today's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed today and Friday.

Jacksonville: Offices closed today and Friday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices closed today and Friday.

Little Rock: Offices closed today.

Maumelle: Offices closed today and Friday.

North Little Rock: Offices closed today and Friday.

Sherwood: Offices closed today and Friday.

Wrightsville: Offices closed today and Friday.

Pulaski County: Offices closed today and Friday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed today and Friday.

State: Offices closed today and Friday.

State Capitol: Offices closed today and Friday. Building closed today but open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Federal: Offices closed today.

Little Rock 311 services: Offices closed today. The 311 app can still receive requests.

POST OFFICE

Offices closed today. Delivery routes will not run and drop-off boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed through Sunday.

North Little Rock Public Library System: Closed today and Friday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed today.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: School is out of session, and offices are closed today and Friday.

Little Rock: School is out of session, and offices are closed today and Friday.

North Little Rock: School is out of session, and offices are closed today and Friday.

Pulaski County Special: School is out of session, and offices are closed today and Friday.

ROCK REGION METRO:

Offices closed today. Buses and streetcars will not run.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices closed today and Friday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of Thanksgiving Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times. The Friday after Thanksgiving is always a free day for metered parking and timed spaces under the city's parking ordinance.