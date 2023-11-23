This week’s prep football capsules

Conway at Fayetteville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Conway 10-1; Fayetteville 11-0

COACHES Conway -- Buck James; Fayetteville -- Casey Dick

KEY PLAYERS Conway -- QB Donovyn Omolo (Sr., 6-2, 205), WR Cris O'Neal (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB Desmond Davidson (Sr., 5-11, 215), WR Jonathan Gaines (Jr., 6-1, 175), DB Jacoby Wade (Jr., 5-10, 165), LB John Paul Saxton (Jr., 6-2, 175), DB Trez Hammond (Jr., 5-9, 170). Fayetteville -- QB Drake Lindsey (Sr., 6-5, 220), WR Jaison DeLamar (Jr., 5-11, 190), DL Trey Lisle (Sr., 6-6, 230), DL Kaden Spencer (Sr., 6-0, 230), LB Landon Jones (Sr., 6-0, 205), LB Noah Janski (Sr., 6-0, 175) , FS Isaiah Taylor (Sr., 6-0, 175).

NOTABLE This game is a rematch from last season when Conway defeated Fayetteville 37-0 in a second-round game at Harmon Field. ... Fayetteville beat Fort Smith Southside 30-24 last week after going undefeated in conference play for the first time since 1957. ... Christian Setzer rushed for 143 yards and one touchdown against the Mavericks. ... Fayetteville is led by QB Drake Lindsey, who is committed to the University of Minnesota. ... Lindsey threw for 306 yards against Southside while Jaison DeLamar led the receiving corps with 11 catches for 139 yards. .... Conway turned a 4-point lead at halftime last week into a 63-46 victory over Bentonville West. .... Three-year starter Donovyn Omolo, a left-hander, tossed five touchdown passes against the Wolverines. .... Omolo has thrown for over 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns this season. ... His favorite target is Cris O'Neal, who has over 1,300 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Wampus Cats. ... Conway's only loss this season came on Nov. 3 to Bryant (52-33), where Buck James led the Hornets to five consecutive Class 7A state championships before taking over the Conway program.

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 42, Conway 35

-- Rick Fires

Bentonville at Bryant

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Bentonville 8-3; Bryant 10-1

COACHES Bentonville -- Jody Grant; Bryant -- Quad Sanders

KEY PLAYERS Bentonville -- QB Carter Nye (Sr., 6-1, 175), WR C.J. Brown (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Jason Gilmore (Sr, 5-9, 185), TE Eli Brooks (Jr., 6-3, 205), OL Trason Hunt (Sr., 6-5, 275), WR/DB Que Brown (Sr., 6-0, 155), DL/LB Ben Pearson (Sr., 6-2, 205), OLB/DE Rivers Wiseman (Sr., 6-4, 190), DB Christian Farrow (Sr., 6-0, 160). Bryant -- QB Jordan Walker (Jr., 6-1, 205), WR Karter Ratliff (Jr., 6-5, 205), RB James Martin (Sr., 5-9, 190), WR Mytorian Singleton (Sr., 6-0, 184), FS Drake Fowler (Sr., 6-3, 170), DB Bryson Adamoch (Sr., 5-11, 180), OL Tate Settle (Sr., 6-3, 285).

NOTABLE This is a rematch of last year's Class 7A state championship game, in which Bryant claimed its fifth straight title with a 36-7 win at Little Rock. ... Last year's game is the first time Bryant has beaten Bentonville, which had won the other four meetings. ... This is the first time the two teams have played at Bryant. ... Bentonville tries to become the first Class 7A team to beat Bryant since North Little Rock handed the Hornets a 34-28 defeat in 2018. ... Tigers QB Carter Nye threw for more than 400 yards for the second time this season in a win over Cabot last week. ... Bentonville WR Luke Coon set season-highs with 10 receptions for 162 yards last week. ... The Tigers defense had a pair of second-half interceptions in the second half against Cabot. ... Bryant QB Jordan Walker has throw for 2,361 yards and 32 TDs. ... Hornets RB James Martin needs just 19 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark this season. ... WRs Karter Ratliff and Mytorian Singleton have combined for 73 catches for 1,400 yards and 21 TDs this fall.

OUR TAKE Bryant 34, Bentonville 21

-- Henry Apple

Pulaski Academy at Greenwood

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Pulaski Academy Greenwood 10-2; Greenwood 11-0

COACHES Pulaski Academy -- Anthony Lucas; Greenwood -- Chris Young

KEY PLAYERS Pulaski Academy – QB Brandon Cobb (Jr., 6-3, 162), DB Patton Whicker (Sr., 6-2, 176), LB Miles Ward (Sr., 6-0, 162), RB Chance McKindra (Sr., 5-9, 164), Andrew Fiser (Sr., 5-10, 141). Greenwood – DB Braden Skaggs (Sr., 5-9, 162), DB Brady Mackey (Sr., 5-10, 170), DL Brady Pettigrew (6-0, 235), LB Riley White (Sr., 6-0, 225), DB Landon Nelms (Sr., 6-1, 190).

NOTABLE This will be the fourth meeting between the two schools in two seasons. ... Greenwood defeated Pulaski Academy 31-21 in the 2022 regular season, while the Bruins topped the Bulldogs 42-35 in the 2022 Class 6A state championship game. Greenwood won at Pulaski Academy 58-33 on Oct. 27. ... The Bruins advanced to this year's rematch when Brandon Cobb threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Fiser with no time remaining last Friday for a 27-26 win at Marion in the Class 6A quarterfinals. ... Greenwood has produced 5,130 yards of offense so far in 2023, an average of 466 yards per game. ... The Bulldogs had 418 total yards in the win over the Bruins in October. ... Greenwood QB Kane Archer has completed 151 of 209 passes for 2,001 yards and 27 touchdowns. Archer also has rushed 71 times for 482 yards and 12 touchdowns. ... RB Brayedan Davis has rushed 173 times for 1,189 yards and 19 touchdowns. ... WRs Grant Karnes (55-759-10) and LJ Robins (59-819-14) have been Greenwood's top receiving threats. ... Defensively, Greenwood has given up a total of 2,857 yards for an average of 259.7 yards per game.

OUR TAKE Greenwood 55, Pulaski Academy 28

-- Graham Thomas

Shiloh Christian at Pine Bluff

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Shiloh Christian 10-2; Pine Bluff 10-2

COACHES Shiloh Christian -- Tucker Barnard; Pine Bluff -- Micheal Williams

KEY PLAYERS Shiloh Christian -- RB Bo Williams (Sr., 5-10, 190), WR Carter Holman (Sr., 5-10, 160), OT Jonas Nantze (Sr., 6-4, 250), DB Seth Lowe (Sr., 6-3, 165), DL Owen Baublits (Jr., 6-2, 230). Pine Bluff -- QB Landon Holcomb (6-0, 205), WR Courtney Crutchfield (Sr., 6-3, 182), WR/DB Chandler Blunt (6-1, 165), RB Austyn Dendy (Sr., 6-2, 200), LB Jonathan Goins (Sr., 6-1, 215).

NOTABLE Friday's Class 5A semifinal game will be the first meeting between the Saints and the Zebras. ... The Saints had a 21-point lead in the second quarter at Valley View before finishing off a 42-30 victory in the quarterfinals last week. ... Bo Williams rushed for three touchdowns and freshman QB Cole Creighton threw a pair of touchdown passes and sophomore QB Evan Baker also rushed for a pair of scores. Nantze has committed to Oklahoma State. ... Pine Bluff raced out to a 27-0 lead against Hot Springs Lakeside before holding on for a 41-28 victory last week at Jordan Stadium. ... QB Landon Holcomb completed 9 of 13 passes for 469 yards and 5 touchdowns. ... WR Courtney Crutchfield, who recently decommitted from the University of Arkansas, caught five passes for 281 yards and 3 touchdowns. ... DB Chandler Blunt intercepted two passes in the win against the Rams. ... RB Austin Dendy has committed to the University of Missouri.

OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 42, Pine Bluff 38

-- Graham Thomas

Elkins at Central Arkansas Christian

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Elkins 12-0; Central Arkansas Christian 9-2

COACHES Elkins -- Zach Watson; CAC -- Ryan Howard

KEY PLAYERS Elkins -- LB Ryan Dugan (Sr., 5-9, 180), QB Dizzy Dean (Sr., 6-2, 190), RB Da'Shawn Chairs (Sr., 5-8, 190), WR Landon Martin (Jr., 5-11, 185), TE Stone Dean (Sr., 6-3, 215), RB Ja'Que Walden (Jr., 5-11, 185). CAC -- QB Grayson Wilson (Sr., 6-3, 195), RB Gus McConnell (Jr., 5-9, 150), Jackson Hampton (So., 6-3, 195), OL Aaron Cook (Jr., 6-0, 210), DL Zane Tafoya (Jr, 6-0, 270).

NOTABLE Central Arkansas Christian has won 9 games after winning two each in 2021 and 2020. ..... CAC's two losses this season are to Benton Harmony Grove (43-42) and Clinton (53-50). .... The Mustangs are coached by Ryan Howard, a former quarterback at Central Arkansas. .... CAC QB Grayson Wilson is committed to the University of Arkansas. ..... CAC advanced to the quarterfinals in the Class 4A state playoffs with a 59-50 victory over Nashville. .... Elkins beat Clinton 63-27 in a first-round game before eliminating Monticello 56-6 last week. ... Da'Shawn Chairs ran for 167 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries against Monticello. . ....He also caught a touchdown pass against the Billies, who fell behind 21-0 early in the first quarter..... Elkins averages 55 points per game behind senior QB Dizzy Dean, who is committed to Central Missouri, which is 11-1 after beating Henderson State 56-14 in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

OUR TAKE Elkins 48, Central Arkansas Christian 42

-- Rick Fires

Ozark at Warren

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Ozark 10-2; Warren 12-0

COACHES Ozark -- Jeremie Burns; Warren -- Bo Hembree

KEY PLAYERS Ozark – QB Koby Wilbanks (Jr., 6-1, 145), RB/LB Gavin Gilbreth (Sr., 5-8, 145), RB Brayden Miner (Sr., 5-8, 200), WR Parker Stane (Sr., 5-8, 180), DB Daleburt McCrary (Sr., 6-0, 135). Warren -- QB Jackson Denton (Fr., 5-11, 150), DE Neeyo Harding (Sr., 6-3, 242), LB Ervin Rivera (Sr., 5-10, 197), DL Terence Roberson (Sr., 6-4, 284), RB Treylon Jackson (Sr., 5-10, 171), WR Neon'dre Thomas (Jr., 6-1, 185).

NOTABLE Jeremie Burns is in his 13th year as head coach at Ozark and is 100-52. ... Bo Hembree is in his 24th season as head coach at Warren and is 250-58-1 with 22 conference championships and six perfect regular seasons. ... Ozark finished second behind Elkins in the 4A-4. ... Warren won the 4A-8 and won seven of its eight conference games by at least the 13-point tie-breaker margin. ... This is just the fourth meeting between the two teams, all in the playoffs, with Ozark winning, 41-17, in 2018 at Ozark, Warren winning, 49-14, in 2017 at Warren, and Ozark winning, 50-18, in 2000 at Ozark. ... Warren QB Jackson Denton (156-264-2,696-35) has set a state record for freshman in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. ... Ozark QB Koby Wilbanks has been a threat both rushing (194-1,858-28) and passing (74-120-1,121-13). ... Senior RBs Gavin Gilbreth (85-686-9) and Brayden Miner (66-370-9) have combined for over 1,000 rushing yards for the Hillbillies. ... Senior M.J. Parker (36-613-9) is a threat receiving and on defense where he has three interceptions and three fumble recoveries for Ozark. ... Warren WR Antonio Jordan is next in a long line of talented receivers for the Lumberjacks with offers from several SEC schools, including Arkansas.

OUR TAKE Warren 35, Ozark 31

-- Leland Barclay

Booneville at Camden Harmony Grove

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Booneville 10-2; Camden Harmony Grove 9-2

COACHES Booneville -- Doc Crowley; Camden Harmony Grove -- Ernie Horstkamp

KEY PLAYERS Booneville – RB Dax Goff (Sr., 6-1, 215), OL/DL Mathew O'Bar (Sr., 5-11, 220), FB Rylen Ray (Sr., 5-11, 220), DL/OL Lance Sims (Sr., 5-6, 230), OL Mathew Crosby (Sr., 5-9, 205), OL Josh Redmond (Sr., 5-8, 205), DL Farris Danes (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB Colter Fisher (Sr., 6-0, 180). Harmony Grove – QB Caleb Johnson (Sr., 5-11, 176), WR Landon Garrett (Sr., 5-11, 162), DL Quinten Jones (Sr., 6-2, 242), DL Christian Barnes (Sr., 6-1, 199), DB Cameron Sanders (Jr., 6-0, 157).

NOTABLE Doc Crowley is in his fourth season as head coach at Booneville and is 45-10. ... Ernie Horstkamp is in his sixth season as head coach at Camden Harmony Grove and is 42-17 at the school. ... Harmony Grove was ranked No. 5 in Class 3A in the final regular season poll by the Arkansas Sports Media while Booneville was No. 4. ... QB Caleb Johnson is a three-year starter for the Hornets and is two-way threat passing (97-200-1,733-28) and rushing (61-757-14). ... Landon Garrett is a three-way threat for Harmony Grove with three touchdowns rushing, 13 receiving, and one returning punts this season. ... Harmony Grove has won 19 of its last 23 games in the month of November. ... Friday's win over Osceola was Booneville's 80th playoff victory, including 50 at home. ... Booneville RB Dax Goff ran for 197 yards and a touchdown on Friday and now has rushed for 5,353 yards in his career, including 1,386 yards in playoff games. ... Junior QB Jace Washburn threw three touchdown passes on Friday to Dakota Mattson of 50, 24 and 51 yards, all in the first half. ... In addition to three TD passes by Washburn, Booneville also ran for three scores and Farris Danes recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

OUR TAKE Booneville 35, Camden Harmony Grove 28

-- Leland Barclay

Mansfield at Salem

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Mansfield 10-2; Salem 11-0

COACHES Mansfield -- Whit Overton; Salem -- Cody Curtis

KEY PLAYERS Mansfield -- RB/DB Daniel Burton (Jr., 5-9, 150), QB/LB Jeremy Strozier (Jr., 5-10, 165), OL Turner Wright (Sr., 6-1, 205), LB Zander Walters (So., 6-0, 205). Salem -- QB Lukas Downs (Sr., 6-0, 181), RB Elijah Romine (Sr., 6-2, 185), RB Kaden Brink (So., 5-7, 166), DE Gatlin Branscum (So., 5-10, 185), DE Keagan Sanderson (So., 5-8, 179).

NOTABLE This is the first meeting between the two schools. ... Mansfield makes its second trip of more than 240 miles for the second straight week. The Tigers went 250 miles to Hoxie last week. ... Mansfield, a third seed, is the lowest-seeded team of the eight remaining teams in the Class 3A state playoffs. ... The Tigers have earned 10 victories in a year for the third time since 2001, also attaining that feat in 2009 and 2010. ... Daniel Burton, who has almost 1,400 yards rushing this fall, is the first Mansfield running back to surpass the 1,000-yard mark since 2010. ... Salem RB Elijah Romine has compiled 1,647 yards and 24 TDs this season, followed by Brink at 1,030 yards and 15 TDs. ... Gatlin Branscum leads the Greyhounds defensively with 81 tackles, while Keagan Sanderson had 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 quarterback sacks.

OUR TAKE Salem 34, Mansfield 14

-- Henry Apple