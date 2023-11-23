Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bentonville

Jason Garnett, 52, of 1001 E. Harris Road in Pea Ridge, was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Garnett was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Ceasar Ramirez-Cabrera, 23, of 12220 Hunters Chase Drive in Austin, Texas, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Ramirez-Cabrera was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Eldon Groh Jr., 19, of 1315 Beech Drive in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Groh was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.