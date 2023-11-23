Trial set for man charged with murder in crash that killed two children

TEXARKANA -- A man accused of causing the deaths of a woman and two young children by driving the wrong way on Interstate 30 is scheduled for trial in 2024.

Richard Gabriel Lopez, 43, has a pretrial hearing on Jan. 16 and a trial date of March 11 in Miller County Circuit Court if he maintains his plea of innocent, according to court records.

Lopez is being held in the Miller County jail on a $1 million bail. He is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree battery.

A criminal information filed by Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell describes the deaths of the victims "under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life."

Second-degree murder is punishable by imprisonment in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a term not less than six years or more than 30 years.

Lopez reportedly was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang eastbound in the westbound lane of I-30 when he allegedly struck a 2017 Kia Optima driven by Takeyah Latin, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The front passenger side of the Mustang collided with the front passenger side of the Optima.

Lopez's vehicle came to rest in the highway facing north. Latin's vehicle came to rest in the median facing east, according to a police report.

JaBrea Conway, 24, and a male infant were ejected from the Optima and died at the scene, according to the affidavit. A 4-year-old girl in the Optima was seriously injured and died later at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Two other women in the Optima were seriously injured, according to the affidavit.

One of the women in the vehicle told police that they were traveling from Hope to Texarkana to celebrate another child's birthday at Chuck-E-Cheese.

Lopez's girlfriend, Arianna Para, reportedly told police she had been driving the Mustang until they stopped to get fuel at the Flying J near the 7-mile marker. Para said when she was out of the car, Lopez got into the driver's seat of the Mustang and drove away, according to the affidavit.