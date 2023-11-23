Trojans blow lead late, downed in OT

After losing a 17-point second-half lead, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock men's basketball team fell to Georgia State 93-90 in overtime Wednesday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

UALR's Khalen Robinson led all scorers with 26 points, but injured his knee late in regulation and was not able to return. Cougar Downing scored 20 points for the Trojans off the bench.

Georgia State was led by Toneari Lane with 23 points and seven rebounds. The Panthers converted on their free throws down the stretch and played a more up-tempo style of defense in the second half that caused UALR to struggle making shots that were falling early in the game.

"I thought we bogged down offensively ourselves," UALR Coach Darrell Walker said. "We just couldn't execute to be honest. There is no way we should lose a 17-point lead at home, but we did. The game should have never got to overtime."

DeAntoni Gordon opened the scoring with a slam dunk just 21 seconds into the game that got the UALR faithful energized. Gordon finished with 19 points and six rebounds. The teams went back and forth in the early going, with the score being tied at 15-15 six minutes into the game.

Georgia State then went on an 8-0 run to take a 23-15 lead halfway through the first half. UALR responded with a 13-2 run to take the lead at 28-25 following a three-pointer by Robinson.

The Trojans would build a lead to 40-30 after a jump shot by Pavle Kuzmanovich with 2:41 remaining before halftime. UALR heald a 45-37 advantage at halftime.

Robinson was the hot hand for the Trojans in the first half, scoring 20 of his 26 points. Gordon also reached double figures in the first half with 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the floor. As a team, the Trojans shot a 57.1% from the field in the first half and converted on 11 of 13 free-throw attempts.

UALR continued its strong offensive play to start the second half, extending its lead to 55-39 after Jaylen Crocker-Johnson converted a three-point play with 17:12 left in the game. The Trojans' largest lead was 61-44 at the 14:22 mark of the second half, before Georgia State began to chip away at the deficit.

The Panthers began to press full-court after made baskets and increased their overall defensive pressure which slowed the offensive pace of the Trojans. A layup by Dwon Odom trimmed the UALR lead to 64-59 with just over eight minutes left.

"We turned the ball over 18 times for 23 [points off turnovers]," Walker said. "That's a lot of turnovers. That hurts a little bit. We didn't shoot the ball well in the second half, 33% is not going to get it done."

Two free throws by Lane cut the deficit to 66-65 at the 6:42 mark before Crocker-Johnson responded with yet another three-point play to push the lead back to four. The Panthers would eventually tied the score at 69-69 as the Trojans shooting went cold.

Robinson appeared to injure his knee after being fouled at the 4:33 mark. He would knock down the two free throws to give the Trojans a 73-71 edge, but would be unable to play in the final minutes of regulation or overtime.

With the UALR offense searching for answers after losing its primary ball-handler in Robinson, Downing nailed a three-pointer with 2:35 remaining to push the Trojans lead to 79-75. Georgia State responded with two quick baskets to tie the game at 79-79 with 1:36 left.

UALR got a break when Panthers guard Brenden Tucker picked up a personal foul with 1:14 remaining, only to make things worse by picking up an ill-timed technical foul immediately after. Downing converted four consecutive free throws to give the Trojans an 83-79 lead.

But again the Panthers had a response. Tucker made two free throws to tie the game at 83-83 with 16.1 seconds left on the clock. UALR's Jamir Chaplin attempted a driving layup in the final seconds but was unable to convert and the game went into overtime.

"Give Georgia State some credit," Walker said. "I thought they ... played good basketball. They're a good basketball team. We lost a 17-point lead, that's on us."

In the overtime period, Georgia State regained the lead for the first time since the first half on a three-pointer by Jay'den Turner that gave the Panthers a 86-85 edge with 3:21 left. Seconds later, Turner added a layup following a UALR turnover to boost the lead to 88-85.

Downing made the first field goal of overtime for the Trojans on a layup with 35 seconds left to cut the Panthers' lead to 90-88. Tucker split a pair of free throws with 4.4 seconds remaining to push the Georgia State lead to 93-90.

Downing's desperation shot at the buzzer was not close.

"I thought everybody played well until the last six or seven minutes of the game," Walker said. "We just kind of got soft to be honest."