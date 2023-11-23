Up in smoke

Editor's note: The Voices editor fondly remembers Charlie Allbright, who was one of the first people to greet her warmly when she started at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 1997. Thanks to a tip from Dan Daugherty, she was able to find the following column that Charlie wrote about his family's Thanksgiving misadventure, which was originally published Nov. 20, 1991. While their father died in 1996, Dan and Drew Daugherty are still alive and well. Enjoy.

Now let us gather 'round the smoker while the master chef, Harold Daugherty, works his magic on the turkey.

And such a bird it is! Enough to fill, and then some, all who'll gather at the Daugherty house in western Little Rock.

The feast of Thanksgiving.

First, to construct a fire. It is not for amateurs. Coals must be coaxed to life with care, then dusted with their own fine patina a gray ash.

The turkey, of course, has been seasoned for hours.

We did not waste any time asking Harold Daugherty what his seasonings were. The great ones will never tell.

Ben Mitchell, the chef at Winrock Farms, made delicious curried eggs. We asked him for his recipe.

Ben wrote down the ingredients, and we went home and put them together.

People around the table regarded the treat as they would a bowl of tumblebugs. Everybody got up and went to McDonald's.

On the telephone, Ben Mitchell couldn't imagine what went wrong.

"I must have left out something."

Like what?

"Like eggs."

v v v

So on the evening before Thanksgiving, Harold Daugherty put exactly the right turkey into a smoker fed by exactly the right fire, and went to bed knowing that exactly the right smoking exposure would bring the turkey to perfection for carving the next day.

Next morning, Harold couldn't wait to get out of there to behold his culinary masterpiece.

What he saw, when he lifted the smoker lid, was something resembling a carbonized pigeon. Something the cat dragged in and abandoned.

While Harold Daugherty dreamed peacefully through the night, his sons Dan and Drew Daugherty were not getting any sleep at all.

Dan went to the grocery store and picked out a scraggly chicken. A consumptive-appearing fryer.

Dan Daugherty is an account executive. He recounted his Thanksgiving adventure to Brenda Scisson, vice president of their firm, Cranford Johnson Robinson Woods.

Dan took the fryer home and put it in his oven. Turned the heat up to about 1 million degrees.

When the fryer came out it was totally charred. A most ugly sight.

The switch was made after midnight.

At 12:30 a.m., Dan and Drew visited the home of their parents. Visited the patio.

They switched, replacing their dad's turkey with the ugly chicken. Dan took the beautiful turkey to his home in Foxcroft, where another smoker was already fired up.

There's no point in trying to describe Harold Daugherty's reaction to his Thanksgiving morning discovery.

As Mark Twain said when he caught Tom Sawyer trying to pull a fast one in church, "Let us draw the curtain of charity."

Many unkind things are alleged about turkeys. About how they stumble through life with a serious intelligence deficit.

We have all heard it: "Why, that turkey stood there, looking up at the rain, stood there gawking with his mouth opened until he drowned.

Or Skeeter: "Skeeter is so dumb. he carries a turkey around for spare parts."

Leland DuVall told us about a turkey that went over the fence to get a junebug.

When he finished eating the bug, the turkey turned around and couldn't figure out what all the other turkeys were doing over on the other side.

The owner lifted the turkey back over the fence, where he went happily to the chopping block with his own kind.

Charles Allbright was a longtime columnist, writing the Arkansas Traveler column for the Arkansas Gazette and then the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette from 1973 to 2003. He also wrote the books "The Consecrated Cross-Eyed Bear: Stories from the Less-Solemn Side of Church Life," "Gravely the Mules Stopped Dancing," and "The Night of the Possum Concert: And Other Comedies." He died on Oct. 22, 2015.