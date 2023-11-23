Vehicle crashes through Barling restaurant, killing one, injuring others

BARLING -- A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Wednesday afternoon, killing one person and injuring several others who were inside.

At about 4:32 p.m., a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was traveling south in the parking lot at 302 Fort St. and failed to stop, running through the north wall of the Blue Agave Mexican Grill, according to a crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The pickup truck struck five people seated in the restaurant, according to the report.

One of those people was Heather White, 48, of Rogers, who died as a result.

Those listed as injured included Garrison White, 20, of Rogers; Stacey Pope, 52, of Barling; and Verl Anderson, 64, and Meredith Anderson, 70, both of Van Buren.

Neither the driver's name nor their condition was released.

Blue Agave released a message on its Facebook page Wednesday saying its workers were not injured in the incident and that "our prayers are with our customers and their families, as we watched them leave in ambulances."

The restaurant's post further noted they had already planned to be closed on Thanksgiving but are unsure of a reopening date.

"We are hoping to be open within the next week or so. Things might not be as pretty, but we know our regulars will bare with us through that part! Please pray for the injured customers as we do. We are thankful for our safety, but our hearts are heavy."