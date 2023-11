Arkansas State men at San Diego

WHEN 9:30 p.m. Central WHAT Acrisure Invitational WHERE Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, Calif RECORDS Arkansas State 1-3, San Diego 4-1 SERIES First meeting TV None RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, Jonesboro STREAMING None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Freddy Hicks, 6-6, Jr. 17.0 6.3 G Taryn Todd, 6-4, Jr. 17.3 3.5 G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Sr. 9.0 1.8 G Derrian Ford, 6-3, So. 7.8 4.5 F Dyondre Dominguez, 6-9, Jr. 13.0 8.8 COACH Bryan Hodgson (1-3 in first season at ASU and overall) San Diego POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG G Wayne McKinney III, 6-0, Jr. 15.6 4.2 G Dragos Lungu, 6-6, Fr. 10.2 5.2 F PJ Hayes, 6-6, Sr. 10.0 4.0 F Kevin Patton Jr, 6-8, Fr. 10.2 6.8 F Jimmy Oladokun Jr, 6-9, Fr. 5.6 3.6 COACH Steve Lavin (15-21 in second season at San Diego, 252-170 overall in 14th season)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU SD 81.3 Points for 73.0 90.0 Points against 64.8 -0.8 Rebound margin +3.0 -4.8 Turnover margin -0.2 45.9 FG pct. 44.3 36.4 3-pt pct. 30.8 64.5 FT pct. 77.3 CHALK TALK Arkansas State is playing in a multi-team event for the third consecutive year. … The Red Wolves will either play Hawaii or Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night. … Freddy Hicks was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week after averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in two games last week. Hicks also went over 1,000 points for his career in the Red Wolves’ loss at Iowa last Friday. … ASU is 1-3 all-time against teams from the West Coast Conference. … Steve Lavin enters his second year as head coach of the Toreros after successful stints at UCLA (1996-2003) and St. John’s (2010-15).

— Mike Harley