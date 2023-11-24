AT HOME: 7 tips to attain a better holiday look in less time





I have this vision of how holiday décorating is supposed to be, probably because I've watched too many Hallmark movies. It features a happy family putting up the tree, while the good dog sleeps by the fire. The room smells of hot cider and popcorn and Nat "King" Cole croons carols in the background as everyone takes joyful turns hanging ornaments and stockings.

In reality, the kids are in their rooms plugged into their devices, a fight has ensued over tangled strands of half-dead Christmas lights, the dog is lifting its leg on the tree, and the family room looks like a Christmas store tossed up its contents after first running the merchandise through a woodchipper.

Holidays so often seem better in the abstract.

After years, decades, of putting up and taking down Christmas decorations, and having my expectations fall like the ball on New Year's Eve, and feeling each year that the process was too much work and too little fun, I decided there had to be a better way.

My annual frustration led me to figure out a few shortcuts that result in getting the décorating done faster with a better look and less cursing. I also spoke with Orlando organizer Kim Krogh, who validated my ideas and offered more.

The mulled results boil down to three practices: Limit your décor. Coordinate colors for cohesion. Use logic when storing. Here are seven ways to help you do just that:

1. Edit and purge holiday décor yearly. I know of no law that says you can never get rid of a holiday décoration. I also don't know of any prize that goes to the tree with the most ornaments. However, a look around suggests many believe otherwise. Yes, ornaments can stir sentimental feelings, but it's really OK to throw them away.

2. Practice color coherence. One way to let go is to choose a unified color scheme. This will not only help you streamline and consolidate your holiday decorations but will also make your holiday décor cohere. For a unified look, try picking one main color like red, magenta or teal; add one metallic color such as silver, gold or bronze; and add a white, clear or black accent. When décorating the tree, first hang solid-color ornaments in your base color, then layer on special collectable ornaments, and filler.

3. Out with the old. Once your color coordinated decorations are up, look critically at what is left (or not working). Donate or toss décor and ornaments that you've grown tired of or that don't fit the scheme. "If you have ornaments or décoration that you haven't used in two years, let go," Krogh said. "People buy new holiday décorations and push old stuff to the back just like they do with their closets."

4. Go all out in limited areas. Pick three or four areas in your home to décorate to the nines, then stop. Every surface doesn't need to be decked. Consider, for instance, décorating only the tree, the mantel, the dining table and front porch. Having well-done vignettes simplifies set up and also makes post-holiday take down a lot easier. This way you don't find a stray elf in the laundry room long after the Christmas boxes are back in the attic or the basement.

5. Subtract before you add. Houses can quickly look congested when home décorators layer seasonal accessories on top of existing decor. To fight the congestion, as you add holiday decor, put everyday decor away in the now-empty Christmas storage boxes. Krogh likes to make a swap. If she puts a big Santa on the mantel in place of a vase, she puts the vase in the box she stores the Santa in. When it's time to put the holidays away, she simply switches the vase for the Santa.

6. Simplify wrapping. So your gifts look pretty under the tree, pick and stick with just a couple patterns of paper that work with each other and with your décor. Buy deep. Wrap adult gifts in one pattern, say a Scotch plaid, and kids' gifts in another with, say, a snowman motif. Get large spools of one type and color of ribbon or twine and use it exclusively. This will simplify the job and unify the look.

7. Store with next year in mind. Use order and logic when you pack holiday decor away. Write down and number the sequence in which you would like to décorate. For instance, 1. Tree. 2. Tree lights (if you don't have a pre-lit tree). 3. Base ornaments (all one color). 4. Finishing ornaments. 5. Mantel decor, etc. Label bins or boxes accordingly. In bin No. 5, for instance, you would store all items for the mantel, such as nutcrackers, stockings and stocking hangers. Label and separate outdoor decor. Store the numbered, labeled bins so the lowest numbered ones come out first and highest numbered come out last. This won't help you this year, but, if you pack items away with this system, next year you will thank me.

Marni Jameson is the author of seven home and lifestyle books. Her newest book, "Rightsize Today to Create Your Best Life Tomorrow," is due out in January.



