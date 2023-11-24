Central Arkansas women at Denver

WHEN 2 p.m. Central WHAT Denver Classic WHERE Magness Arena, Denver RECORDS UCA 2-2, Denver 1-2 SERIES First meeting RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jade Upshaw, 5-2, Jr. 12.5 3.5 G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Jr. 11.8 2.0 G Leah Mafua, 5-10, Jr. 9.3 4.5 F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Sr 3.0 4.3 F Cheyenne Banks, 6-4, Jr. 8.7.0 8.5 COACH Tony Kemper (2-2 in first season at UCA, 81-92 in seventh season overall)

Denver POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Emma Smith, 5-7, So. 15.0 7.0 G Angelina Robles, 5-5, So. 6.0 2.0 G Jordan Jones, 6-0, So. 8.7 7.7 G Emily Counsel, 6-3, Sr. 6.7 3.0 F Makayla Minnett, 6-3, Sr. 6.0 4.3 COACH Doshia Woods (30-56 in fourth season at Denver and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA Denver 67.5 Points for 57.0 54.0 Points against 58.0 +12.0 Rebound margin -4.6 -0.8 Turnover margin -1.3 41.7 FG pct. 39.1 34.1 3-pt pct. 23.2 70.9 FT pct. 50.0 CHALK TALK Jade Upshaw has scored in double figures in all four UCA games this season. Upshaw and Kinley Fisher are tied for the team lead with nine three-pointers. … This is one of two games for UCA at the Denver Classic. … Denver guard Madelyn Atkins is a sophomore from Beebe.

— Sam Lane