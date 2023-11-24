Christmas Comes To Springdale Saturday With Santa, Songs, Shopping, Parade

FAQ

Christmas On The Creek

WHAT -- Emma Exchange, a local market featuring more than 40 artisans and makers, noon-9 p.m.; photos with Santa, noon-5 p.m.; Christmas tree lighting ceremony, 4:15 p.m.; music by J.B Hunt Elementary Carolers, SoNA Singers and Mariachi Aquilas de Guerra, 4:15-6:30 p.m.; Christmas Parade of the Ozarks, 6 p.m.

WHEN -- Saturday

WHERE -- Shiloh Square, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, Turnbow Park, Emma Avenue, all in downtown Springdale

COST -- Free; merchandise for purchase

INFO -- downtownspringdale.org

BONUS -- The annual Hot Cocoa Crawl is 5-8 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets at downtownspringdale.org.

Visitors gather around a large, live Christmas tree as it is lighted for the first time during a previous Christmas on the Creek celebration in downtown Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Andy Shupe)

