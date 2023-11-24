Church News Nov. 24, 2023

BREATH OF LIFE CHURCH, 1313 Pine St., will host its youth services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Connie Compton, a member of the Watson Chapel School Board, an evangelist with Main Street Church of God in Christ, and a regional court administrator for the Arkansas Supreme Court. At church, she is director of Christian Education, church administrator and a member of the board of trustees. Compton serves the International Sunday School Department of the Church of God in Christ as a registrar and an academic coach for the TEAC (Teacher Effectiveness and Advancement Certification) Program. Compton is also certified by the National Center for State Courts as a certified court manager and as an instructor for the Court Management Program. She has three adult children, according to a news release.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Builders Program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Garry Duvall, a deacon at New Community. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Stanley R. Blair Sr. and Tina Blair, at 2 p.m. Dec. 3. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Anthony Howard, pastor of Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff. Guests will also include the Rev. Leon Hicks, pastor of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church at Deberry, Texas. Everyone is invited to attend.

FIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will present a retirement celebration for the pastor, the Rev. Charles S. Boyd Sr., at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Special guests include the Rev. Derrick Easter, pastor of New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church and New St. Hurricane's mass choir, along with other pastors in the community.

PRAYER AND PIZZA for children will be held at various churches once a month. Sessions will continue from 2-3 p.m. Dec. 10 at East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. "Please join the movement through prayer for our children," said Dee Clay, organizer. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

ANTIOCH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 500 N. McKinney Road, in Sherrill, will celebrate its 155th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Rice Jr., pastor of Greater Battle Chapel Church in Pine Bluff. The Rev. David Holmes is pastor at Antioch.

THE ABUNDANT LIFE MINISTRY, an online ministry of White Hall, invites the community to its Let's Talk About It Bible Study at 7 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. The leaders are Aaron and Kae Spencer. The session is described as a safe space; the no judgment zone, where people talk about faith, finance, family, and life, while equipping people to go out, and spread the Gospel of Jesus, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. Questions are discussed anonymously unless the sender reveals themselves on Zoom. The ministry is multicultural. Bible study won't be held on Thanksgiving, but will resume Nov. 30. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85223687824?pwd=VVNvckRuUml6TjdJc0NPNE9laTJlQT09 with Meeting ID: 852 2368 7824 and Passcode: 824192 or call +1 309 205 3325 US. Details: kaesspencer@gmail.com or text (703) 231-1127.

