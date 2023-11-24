Dolphins at Jets preview capsule

Dolphins at Jets

2 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

LINE -- Dolphins by 9 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 58-56-1; Dolphins beat Jets 11-6 on Jan. 8

LAST WEEK Dolphins beat Raiders 20-13; Jets lost at Bills 32-6

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.JETS (RK)

(2) 143.0RUSH99.8 (23)

(1) 291.0PASS170.5 (30)

(1) 434.0YARDS270.3 (30)

(1) 30.5POINTS15.0 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.JETS (RK)

(10) 99.2RUSH137.6 (30)

(14) 220.6PASS178.7 (5)

(12) 319.8YARDS316.3 (11)

(T23) 23.8POINTS20.4 (T11)

WHAT TO WATCH This is the first NFL game on Black Friday. ... The Dolphins have won 5 of the past 6 meetings against the Jets and 9 of the past 11. ... The Jets will turn to Tim Boyle at quarterback after Zach Wilson was benched. Boyle makes his first start for New York and fourth of his NFL career.

-- Jeremy Muck