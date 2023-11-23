Far-right party stuns with win in Netherlands

AMSTERDAM -- The Netherlands, long regarded as one of Europe's most socially liberal countries, woke up to a drastically changed political landscape Thursday after a far-right party swept national elections in a result that has reverberated throughout Europe.

Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom, which advocates banning the Quran, closing Islamic schools and entirely halting the acceptance of asylum-seekers, won 37 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives, making it by far the biggest party, in a clear rebuke of the country's political establishment.

The results, tabulated overnight after Wednesday's voting, give Wilders enough support to try to form a governing coalition. Centrist and center-right parties long wary of the firebrand have left the door ajar to a possible partnership, giving Wilders a chance to become the Netherlands' first far-right prime minister.

Wilders called on other parties to constructively engage in coalition talks. Pieter Omtzigt, a former centrist Christian Democrat who built his own New Social Contract party in three months to take 20 seats, said he would always be open to talks.

"It will be a complicated formation process. It is up to responsible politicians to form a government, one way or another," Omtzigt said, according to Dutch news site Nu.nl.

Congratulations rolled in Thursday from all sides where the far right holds some sway on the continent after anti-Islam firebrand Wilders scored an election victory as unexpected as it was massive. His party more than doubled in size in Parliament to tower over mainstream parties that long specialized in marginalizing him.

Suddenly on Thursday, there was hope in the air again for nationalist conservative populists, especially with a European Parliament election coming up in June.

"All of Europe wants a political turnaround," said Alice Weidel, the leader of German far-right party AfD, or Alternative for Germany, as she congratulated Wilders on his win.

While people across the political spectrum expressed surprise at the election outcome, and the Dutch reputation of liberalism persists, experts say that Wilders succeeded by tapping into a discontent with government that dates back at least two decades.

"It's not suddenly out of nowhere," said Janka Stoker, a professor of leadership and organizational change at the University of Groningen.

Wilders has been a persistent political presence in the Netherlands through those years, and now it seemed his time had come.

A career politician, Wilders has served as a member of the Dutch House of Representatives since 1998. In 2004, he split from the party headed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, forming the Party for Freedom two years later.

Exceptionally, Wilders' party is not based on a membership structure, making him the sole decision-maker and synonymous with his party.

Like Wilders, Marine Le Pen in France has been dreaming of grasping power for more than a decade. She now has another powerful ally with a similar loathing of the EU. The 27-nation bloc is on the radar of just about every populist far-right politician, derided as a bullying behemoth that smothers national identities yet offers free entry to people who undermine what they see as traditional Christian values.

"It shows that more and more countries within the European Union contest the way it works ... and hope that we can again master a migration that is considered by many Europeans as both massive and anarchic," Le Pen said Thursday on France-Inter radio.

And as a founding member of the EU, and a vital trading link between many of its most powerful nations, the Netherlands might have issues with cutting the umbilical cord to the bloc.

Wilders calls for a "Nexit" referendum -- a Dutch version of Brexit which saw the United Kingdom leave the EU. By nature, Dutch politics rely on coalitions between several parties, and no other suitable party has followed Wilders in that position.

"He can never rule on his own, and I cannot imagine any kind of coalition majority that would choose a confrontation with Europe," said professor Hendrik Vos of Ghent University, an expert on EU politics. "The Netherlands just has too much at stake in the EU market. It is unthinkable. And you have already seen him tone down some of his rhetoric," Vos said.

At times Wilders has been compared to former President Donald Trump, for his penchant for saying things in blunt and divisive ways. Many of Wilders' supporters say they feel buoyed and relieved that he is willing to give voice to what they cannot say or feel they are not supposed to say.

Over the years, Wilders' comments about Moroccan immigrants in the Netherlands have gotten widespread media attention. They have also landed him in court.

At a campaign event in 2017, Wilders referred to Moroccan immigrants as "scum."

During the current campaign, he ran on a "Dutch First" platform, though in the final days of the race, he moderated some of his anti-Islam vitriol, saying there were "more important priorities."

He also said that his proposals "would be within the law and Constitution," in an effort to court other parties to govern with him.

But while his language may have softened, his party platform did not. "The Netherlands is not an Islamic country: no Islamic schools, Qurans and mosques," it says.

"The borders are wide open and everyone who comes in wants a living space," it adds, while advocating a "zero tolerance" policy to rein in what it calls "street terrorists" and promising funding for 10,000 extra police officers.

"The police need to be in charge in the street again," according to the platform. "Criminals have to be arrested immediately and put in prison for a long time."

One of the most prominent Muslim organizations in the Netherlands said it had received emails expressing support since the election result.

"That's reassuring," the Contact Group Muslims and Government said in a statement. "In addition, Mr. Wilders has said that he will become prime minister of all Dutch people, regardless of their religion, sex or color. The Netherlands is a state governed by the rule of law and we trust that it is a tolerant country."

Wilders -- as well as other politicians, including Omtzigt, a centrist who had hoped to upend the election -- had linked an increase in migrants to a shortage of housing, which was among the biggest issues for Dutch voters.

But it was Wilders who ultimately spoke to a discontent that experts said could be traced back at least to the rise of Pim Fortuyn, a right-wing populist who was assassinated a week before elections in which he had led the opinion polls. Fortuyn, who hoped to become the Netherlands' first gay prime minister, ran on a strong anti-immigrant platform more than 20 years ago.

Voter dissatisfaction was also evident in more recent elections: Regional votes, which decide the makeup of the Dutch Senate, saw big victories in 2019 by populist newcomers.

Last year, 60% of Dutch people said they were unhappy with how politics was done in the country, according to the Netherlands Institute for Social Research.

Elections are often a reaction to what happened previously, Stoker said, referring to Rutte's record-breaking 13-year tenure as prime minister. The Rutte government collapsed in July over disputes on immigration policy, precipitating Wednesday's election.

While Rutte has been a stalwart of Dutch politics, several scandals that plagued his leadership added to an erosion in trust in the government, according to Dutch political experts. Rutte will stay on as caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed.

In the final days of the campaign, Wilders started inching up in the polls, partly helped by what many people regarded as strong performances in televised debates, a stronger media focus on him and a slight softening of some of his extreme positions on Islam.

But the margin of victory was unexpected. Wilders' party has often performed better in opinion polls than in elections. This time, the trend reversed.

"These were the most volatile elections ever. Never before have so many seats changed hands," said Tom van der Meer, a professor in political science at the University of Amsterdam.

Information for this article was contributed by Claire Moses of The New York Times and Mike Corder, Raf Casert and Associated Press reporters from across Europe.