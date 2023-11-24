Follow live: Hogs face Tar Heels for 3rd in Atlantis

11:21, 2H - UNC 59, Arkansas 50

The Tar Heels have flipped the script offensively in the second half.

They have made 4 of their last 5 shots and opened up a 9-point edge with an 11-2 run. Seth Trimble hit a right-corner three and RJ Davis added a layup in transition after Chandler Lawson cut Arkansas' deficit to 4 with a score at the rim.

Tramon Mark is up to 27 points, a career high. Davis has 19 for North Carolina.

Arkansas needs someone else to step up offensively to assist Mark.

15:42, 2H - Arkansas 44, UNC 43

Harrison Ingram was called for a foul while defending Tramon Mark in front of the Razorbacks' bench. Ingram then tried to get in Mark's head by following him around the court very closely.

Seconds later, Mark buried a three to give Arkansas a one-point lead. Mark is up to 23 points on 9 of 10 from the floor.

No one else for the Razorbacks has more than 6 points. Starters outside of Mark have 9 points.

Makhi Mitchell completed an old fashioned three-point play for Arkansas' first points of the half. Ingram has 4 points for the Tar Heels since halftime.

Half - Arkansas 38, UNC 35

Phenomenal close to the half for the Razorbacks, who trailed by as many as 12 points.

Arkansas held the Tar Heels to 2 of 10 from the field in the final 10:04 of the half and stormed back behind Tramon Mark's offense and big-time efforts from Layden Blocker, Jeremiah Davenport, Baye Fall and others.

Blocker capped the first half with a steal and dunk after North Carolina called for time with 14.8 seconds remaining.

Blocker had been 0 of 2 on layups in the game.

Mark has 20 points on 8 of 8 from the field in 14 minutes. He scored 10 of Arkansas' 12 points in a 4:01 stretch in the half.

The Razorbacks outscored the Tar Heels by 12 when he was on the floor.

Khalif Battle and Davenport each have 6 points as well.

RJ Davis leads North Carolina with 9 points. Harrison Ingram has 5 points on 2 of 6 from the field, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

:14.8, 1H - Arkansas 36, UNC 35

Terrific finish to the first half for the Razorbacks.

Tar Heels call for time after Tramon Mark split a pair of free throws to give Arkansas a one-point lead. Mark has 20 points to lead all scorers.

Denijay Harris checked into the game for this defensive possession.

3:19, 1H - UNC 31, Arkansas 27

Somehow, some way, the Razorbacks are down just two possessions at the final media timeout of the first half.

Tramon Mark has been in his bag in this one. He is up to 17 points today on 7 of 7 from the field and 2 of 2 from deep.

Mark has Arkansas' last 8 points going back to the 6:39 mark.

Since a 6 of 9 start from the floor, the Tar Heels have cooled off considerably. They are 4 of their last 16 shooting.

Big credit to the Razorbacks for hanging in and defending even when the offense was porous early on. They've made this a ball game again.

7:16, 1H - UNC 25, Arkansas 19

The Razorbacks' defense has ratcheted up in the last several minutes. The Tar Heels do not have a bucket in the last 3:38.

Jeremiah Davenport and Baye Fall have brought great energy off the bench in this game.

Davenport has 4 points on 2 of 3 from the field. Fall is battling his tail off on Armando Bacot, who is 1 of 4 shooting.

RJ Davis leads North Carolina with 7 points. Tar Heels will be at the line for a 1-and-1 when play resumes.

8:22, 1H - UNC 23, Arkansas 15

Eric Musselman has been searching for answers with his lineup for 10-plus minutes. He may have found an energy group just past the midway point of the half.

Baye Fall checked in for the first time on the trip and immediately blocked a shot and battled with Armando Bacot on the glass. Jeremiah Davenport and Layden Blocker also bringing some juice.

Joseph Pinion is in the game as well after playing 8 seconds against Memphis.

Tramon Mark keeps leading the Razorbacks on offense. He has 9 on 4 of 4 from the field. Khalif Battle also has 4 points.

North Carolina has not scored since the 10:02 mark.

11:11, 1H - UNC 19, Arkansas 11

The Razorbacks pulled to within six points after falling behind by 10.

But Khalif Battle has been caught napping a couple of times on the defensive end, and it has led to the Tar Heels' last 2 buckets. RJ Davis has 5 points and 1 assist for North Carolina.

Tramon Mark leads Arkansas with 5 points on a pair of jumpers. He had his foot on the three-point line on his first make.

The Razorbacks are 5 of 9 from the field today, but 6 turnovers have been vibe killers.

15:49, 1H - UNC 10, Arkansas 4

Less than ideal start for the Razorbacks.

Tramon Mark had trouble catching balls that came off the rim and were thrown to him by teammates, and he lost track of time and got a shot clock violation. Makhi Mitchell also got 2 quick fouls defending Armando Bacot.

They are the only Arkansas players with buckets, though. The offense is a tough watch early on.

Harrison Ingram has 4 points for the Tar Heels.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Devo Davis, Tramon Mark, Layden Blocker, Trevon Brazile and Makhi Mitchell

The Razorbacks are playing North Carolina for the first time in exactly six years. Arkansas fell to the Tar Heels 87-68 at the Phil Knight Invitational in 2017.

The Razorbacks have lost four straight in the teams’ series dating to 2008.

Temple transfer Khalif Battle scored a team-high 21 points in Thursday’s loss to Memphis, and Brazile turned in his second double-double in as many games with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Davis scored 15 points as well and surpassed 1,000 points in his Arkansas career.

The Razorbacks in 2 games at Battle 4 Atlantis are 12 of 37 (32.4%) from three-point range. In their last 3 games they are 16 of 60 (26.7%).

Meanwhile, Arkansas’ last 3 opponents averaged 8.7 made threes.

North Carolina's starters: RJ Davis, Harrison Ingram, Elliot Cadeau, Jae'Lyn Withers and Armando Bacot

The Tar Heels are 1-1 this week with a win over Northern Iowa and a loss to Villanova in overtime.

Davis scored a team-high 23 points on Thursday and Ingram finished with 20. Ingram has knocked down 8 of 11 three-point attempts in 2 games here.

Bacot, an All-America forward, recorded 8 points and 18 rebounds — 6 offensive — against the Wildcats. He is averaging 13 boards per game this week.

North Carolina, according to KenPom data, ranks 16th nationally in offensive efficiency and 27th in defensive efficiency.