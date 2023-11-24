FYI Holiday Calendar: Mosh around the Christmas tree Saturday

Nov. 25

Moshin' Around the Christmas Tree -- A toy drive with Mud Lung, Lost Cause, Obliviate, Kill Order, Gallowwalker, The Weeping Gate and Hill Tribe, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 27, 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville. Free.

Nov. 29

"A Christmas Carol" -- Adapted by Amy Herzberg and Robert Ford from the Charles Dickens classic, through Dec. 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Tickets prices vary by performance. theatre2.org.

Nov. 30

Winter Nights -- With silver bells, frosty firs and snowy scenes, 6 p.m. until midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, through Dec. 22 at the Walton Arts Center's Bradberry Amphitheater & Rose Garden and Joy Pratt Markham Gallery in Fayetteville. Free. A limited number of snow globes with fire pits and a dedicated cocktail server for groups of up to eight can be reserved for 75-minute time slots for $100. waltonartscenter.org.

Dec. 1

Mitzvah Holiday Art Market -- With art by more than 50 local artists, 5-9 p.m., Fayetteville Town Center. experiencefayetteville.com

Christmas Tree Lighting -- 5 p.m., Basin Spring Park, before the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. in Eureka Springs. Santa Claus will be in the park from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. for the first three Saturdays in December.

Rogers Christmas Parade -- 6:30 p.m., beginning at Fifth and Poplar through the heart of downtown. There will also be photos with Santa from 5-7 p.m. There will also be a Christmas market at Railyard Park and Frisco Plaza. destinationrogers.com.

Dec. 2

Breakfast with Santa -- 9 a.m., Siloam Springs Community Building with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their Reindeer helpers. Children will have their photos taken with Santa, send a letter to the North Pole, make a craft and receive a snack. The price is $10 per child. Links and more information at facebook.com/heritageleaguesiloamsprings.

Holiday Market -- With hot cocoa, apple cider, cookies and handmade goods by more than 50 local artists, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Community Creative Center at WAC's Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Holiday goods will be for sale at the center through Dec. 17. communitycreativecenter.org.

"Fireside" -- With music, hot chocolate, apple cider and a bookstore sale, starting at 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. www.bvpl.org

The Santa Drop -- Gates open at 10 a.m., with Santa sky diving in at 11 a.m., and guests may take pictures with Santa until 1 p.m. or until the line ends at Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave, Fayetteville. Weather backup dates Dec. 9 and 16. arkansasairandmilitary.com/calendar.

Wampus Wonderland -- A holiday craft show featuring goods from local makers and creatives, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. wampuswonderlandonfacebook

Christmas Tour of Homes -- 2-6 p.m. with carolers, Christmas music, and refreshments, Eureka Springs. eurekaspringspreservationsociety.org.

Little Craft Show -- With stained glass, clay, digital art prints and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Town Center. experiencefayetteville.com

Christmas Parade -- 4:30 p.m., downtown Gravette.

Christmas Parade -- 5:30 p.m., Curtis Avenue to downtown Pea Ridge.

Light Up Siloam Springs Christmas Parade -- 5:30 p.m. starting on Tulsa Street. More information at discoversiloam.com.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Ozark Ballet Theater, 1 p.m. Dec. 2-3, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University ($35) in Siloam Springs and at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale ($31-$45). ozarkballettheater.com

"Holiday Cabaret" -- Presented by Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 3, Canvas Church, 1106 N.W. 10th St. Bentonville. $18-$27. theatrecollectivenwa.org.

-- Monica Hooper

