Hornets thankful for run game





BRYANT -- Thanksgiving Day wouldn't feel right if Quad Sanders got to sleep in.

The first-year head coach and his Bryant Hornets (10-1) faced the cold, foggy elements Thursday morning to put the final touches on their gameplan before today's Class 7A semifinal clash with Bentonville (8-3).

"I don't think it will ever get old," Sanders said. "I won't feel right not practicing on Thanksgiving. It's a tradition that you want to keep."

The five-time defending 7A champions have practiced on Thanksgiving each of the past eight years, including Thursday, and have won the past five games following that practice.

Bryant enters today's game on an eight-game win streak and a 54-game win streak against 7A opponents. The Hornets beat the Tigers 36-7 in last season's 7A title game.

This season, their success has been a similar formula to the past: A stingy defense plus one of the state's top offensive lines and a heavy dose of the run.

The Hornets have held teams to 20.7 points per game this season, the third-lowest mark in 7A.

On offense, Bryant features a diverse and talented run game, led by running back James Martin. The senior rushed for 724 yards and 18 touchdowns last season as the primary backup to Chris Gannaway. As a senior, he's taken his game up a notch. Through 11 games, Martin has rushed for 981 yards and 8 touchdowns, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. He also holds the program record with 39 career rushing touchdowns.

"He's always been impressive, whether or not he's been the dude," Sanders said. "Everybody wants the time when they [can] say, 'I started,' and he finally got that time. He's just making the most of it."

Bryant has rushed for 2,603 yards, 236.6 yards per game and 7.9 yards per carry as a team this season.

"It carries the team because if you can run the ball, you can figure out what they're doing and figure out what's going to be the best running play, which plays into being multiple," Sanders said.

"If we can be multiple, we'll be fine. And I think what's key is staying multiple in the run game and not just running one certain play on a certain side of the ball with certain people."

While Martin is the Hornets' top running back, he's far from their only rushing threat. Including quarterback Jordan Walker, five players have recorded 25 carries or more this season. Bryant has rushed for a combined 612 yards over its past two games.

Second behind Martin is Myron Thrash Jr. The junior has 699 yards and 8 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. He rushed for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns in Bryant's 56-32 win over Rogers last week.

"This is what Myron did in the J.V. games last year," Sanders said. "So it was not surprising, it just took him a little bit longer to get acquainted with the system. He's always been a hard worker. He's very strong, probably the strongest out of everybody. He just continued and continued to work on his craft, and he got better as time went on."

Walker has rushed for 333 and four touchdowns to go along with the 2,361 yards and 32 touchdowns he's totaled passing. Sophomore running back Zach Kertis-Jones has added 310 yards and 4 touchdowns, including a 14-carry, 122-yard game against Little Rock Southwest.

"We can run it multiple different ways," Sanders said. "If we can run it, we definitely can pass it as long as Jordan continues to make the right reads, make the right decisions."

The wild card for the Hornets this postseason will be the health and availability of running back Daniel Anderson. The junior is rated as a 3-star recruiting prospect, who committed to Notre Dame on Sept. 23. Anderson has dealt with a left foot injury for most of the season before returning last week. He rushed for 28 yards on two carries, but could be in line for more work today.

"The thing that keeps us going is having two or three [running backs]," Sanders said. "When you got three running backs, you can keep them fresh, and they don't have to take a beating for later in the season. That's the biggest thing is trying to keep them healthy, and keep them fresh, and keep them all running hard."









Bryant quarterback Jordan Walker (13) looks for running room after spinning out of tackles by Rogers defenders during their Nov. 17 game in Bryant. Walker has rushed for 333 yards and 4 touchdowns in addition to his 2,361 yards and 32 touchdowns passing. (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen B. Thornton)





