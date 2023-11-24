Human remains found in Washington County ID’d

FAYETTEVILLE — Human remains found last week were confirmed to be those of Brandon Barron, who had been missing since 2020, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to south Washington County at about 2 p.m. Nov. 16 about possible human remains in the area. The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division was notified and responded to the scene, according to the release.

Preliminary investigation confirmed them to be human skeletal remains. The remains were collected and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock to determine positive identification, manner of death and cause of death, the release states.

On Wednesday, the crime lab confirmed the remains belonged to Barron. The investigation is continuing, the release states. No other information was released.

Barron was 34 years old when he was last seen alive in West Fork on June 24, 2020, according to information posted by a Facebook account called “Help Find Our Missing Son - Brandon Barron.”



