Jessica Adlard’s week has been “incredible” since Britain’s Border Force decided to release Charlie, her pet rose-breasted cockatoo seized upon its arrival from Pennsylvania over the lack of a required permit, adding that the bird still says “I love you” in that way that got her through the pandemic lock-down.

Ben Lamm, co-founder and CEO of Colossal Biosciences, says a $150 million attempt to resurrect the extinct dodo bird in East Africa with DNA-altering technology is about undoing the sins of the past, not Jurassic Park.

Daniel Hersl, a corrupt ex-Baltimore police officer serving 18 years for robbing drug dealers and planting evidence on innocent people, will stay in prison, a judge has ruled despite Hersl’s claims that he is suffering from cancer, has 18 months to live and wants to spend his last days with his son.

Ryan David Martinez won’t get bail, a judge has ruled, as he awaits trial in the shooting of a Native American activist during a confrontation in Española, N.M., over a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate.

Bettersten Wade has just reburied her son Dexter eight months after the 37-year-old man was fatally struck by a Jackson, Miss., police vehicle, then interred without family notification in a pauper cemetery in what city officials are calling a communications breakdown.

Joseph Kenny, chief of detectives in New York, says a headless, armless body reeled in by a fisherman has been identified as missing Irish filmmaker Ross McDonnell by a distinctive birthmark and a photo of McDonnell in the same swimsuit.

Danielle Magnuson, one of dozens of people who’ve posted sightings of the lone male moose nicknamed “Bullwinkle” and “Rutt” believed to be roaming northward in Minnesota, says it’s almost like seeing a unicorn.

Martin Surbeck, a Harvard behavioral ecologist, recalls feeling privileged to watch an encounter in Congo between two unrelated groups of bonobo apes that ended in a friendly gathering instead of a brawl — part of a study just out suggesting humans aren’t the only species whose strangers cooperate.