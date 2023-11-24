JBU Candlelight Services Dec. 7-9 in Siloam Springs

John Brown University's Christmas Candlelight Services involve members of the JBU Cathedral Choir and University Chorus from across at least eight majors; faculty and staff reading Scripture; a congregation lighting candles and singing "Silent Night"; and the Cathedral of the Ozarks sanctuary filled with as many as 900 visitors.

It's a tradition now in its 81st year at the Siloam Springs university.

"John Brown University considers these services as worship services," says Mary Patterson, publicity coordinator for the Music & Theatre Department. "While they are steeped in Christian tradition and liturgy, they are a gentle opportunity for members of our community to engage in Christian discovery. We hope to provide an opportunity for individuals to tune their hearts to the sacred songs of heaven and the message of a redeeming Messiah."

But it's also the most popular performance by the Music & Theatre Department.

"I have had the privilege of listening to the choir rehearse, since the choir room is down the hall from my office," Patterson says. "They really are some of my favorite arrangements. I have also selected the pieces for the string ensemble and am leading that group as the concertmaster. These are such beautiful pieces."

Patterson says the services begin with "a heartwarming medley of string, organ and brass prelude. The audience gradually becomes enveloped in sound from the Cathedral Choir and University Chorus as they process down the aisles, bringing song and candlelight with them. These students light candles in the sanctuary one by one.

"A thoughtful program follows -- sacred Scripture, uplifting music, a reflection message, and the congregation joins in singing traditional carol all under the direction of our new choral director, Dr. Seung-Won Cho," she continues. "At the conclusion of an offertory, [missionary-in-residence] Dr. Amanda Himes shares a message. In the final moments of the services, all the sanctuary is dark and only individual congregational candles are lit. All join in singing 'Silent Night.' The power of God's illuminating power and redemption become tangible in these tender moments."

Patterson says the program is "a flood of beautiful music."

"Some of my favorites are 'Jesu Joy of Man's Desiring' and Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' performed by the string ensemble; Star Carol, O nata lux, African Noel, Ave Maria, and Hodie, performed by the Cathedral Choir; 'I Saw Three Ships' performed by The Brass Connection; and Variations on a Polish Carol performed on organ," she says.

Over the three days of services, Patterson anticipates 2,500 will attend.

"During covid, the services were canceled and then live streamed for the first time," she adds. "This year we are happy to offer a live stream in addition to the in-person services, in hopes that many of our alumni and any grandparents of students can tune in if they cannot attend in person. The live stream will be available to rewatch any time after the event and enjoy as part of your personal Christmas celebrations.

"We hope to offer a genuine sense of community that is nurtured by music and togetherness," she concludes. "I hope this music-filled program will elevate the minds and hearts of all who attend. The services are a gift of reflection, redemption, forgiveness, hope, and Christian worship to nurture the flame of faith. In the season of chilling darkness, we offer people an opportunity to remember that a Savior is our light and life."

FAQ

Christmas

Candlelight Services

WHEN -- Dec. 7-9; doors open at 6:30 p.m., and services begin at 7 p.m.

WHERE -- Cathedral of the Ozarks on the John Brown University campus in Siloam Springs

COST -- Free

INFO -- jbu.edu/tickets

FYI -- A live stream of the service can be viewed at www.jbu.edu/candlelight-live.