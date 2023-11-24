Jesus is our firm foundation

When I was in Haiti, I watched as a family was digging a trench for their new home's foundation. They used huge rocks they found to create the footers to bear the weight of the foundation and walls and keep them from settling. When I built my house, I poured 18"x24" concrete footers reinforced with extra rebar to combat the poor shifting soil of south Arkansas.

The foundation is the most important part of any building. It gives support to the weight of the entire structure. In some building designs, like that in Haiti, a cornerstone was the first stone that was laid. A perfect cornerstone was necessary to ensure the building's foundation started out plum, level, and true. Builders would search for the perfect cornerstone, rejecting many other rocks because of this.

Luke 20:17 says, "He looked directly at them and said, 'What then is this that is written: 'The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone'." Jesus is the Solid Rock our lives should be built upon.

In Isaiah 28:16 the Prophet Isaiah said God would place a "precious cornerstone that is safe to build on" in Jerusalem. Zechariah told us the cornerstone would come from the tribe of Judah (Zechariah 10:4). Jesus is that Cornerstone! Matthew 21:42 tells us Jesus is that Cornerstone that Israel had rejected.

Israel was told by God to rely on Him as their Rock instead of relying on the false gods. Deuteronomy 32:4 says, "He is the Rock, His works are perfect, and all His ways are just. A faithful God who does no wrong, upright and just is He."

Psalm 71:3 says, "Be my rock of refuge, to which I can always go; give the command to save me, for You are my rock and my fortress." God has always been the Rock upon which we should build our lives.

So many times lives are built on foundations that cannot sustain or support them. Jesus said there were wise and foolish builders in Matthew 7:24-27, "Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock. But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not put them into practice is like a foolish man who built his house on sand. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash."

It is true that if one does not build their life upon Christ the Solid Rock their life will fall with a great crash. Paul tells us in Ephesians 2:20-21 that Christians are part of the temple that God builds on the foundation with Jesus as the cornerstone.

As a cornerstone lines up the rest of the structure, Jesus lines up our lives if we indeed build our lives upon Him. Is your life built upon shifting sand (Matthew 7:26) or on the Solid Rock (Matthew 7:24) that is Jesus? Some builders of their lives have rejected Him as their Chief Cornerstone. Have you? 1 Peter 2:8 says if we do not stand on Jesus as our Cornerstone then we will stumble on Him and be destroyed.

Luke 20:18 says those who fall on the Rock of Christ will be broken but those whom the Rock falls upon will be crushed.

Stephen Harrison is the former lead pastor of Family Church at White Hall. He is the lead pastor of The Summit Church Saline County.

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Please include your name, phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.