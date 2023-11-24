Jonesboro library to cut staff

JONESBORO -- The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will have to make cuts in staff because the public voted a year ago to decrease the library's millage, said Vanessa Adams, the library director.

In an email, Adams said two full-time and 11 part-time employees have been given notice. She said the cuts will take effect Dec. 23.

And there may be more cuts if the library board decides to close any branches when it meets Dec. 11, she said. The library has seven branches besides the main branch in Jonesboro.

"This is a direct result in the millage decrease we experienced in the November 2022 election," said Adams.

That month, voters in Craighead County voted to reduce both the city and county millages that support the library. The vote to decrease the county millage passed by 61.5%, and the vote to decrease the city millage passed by 50.1%.

At the time, the library received 1 mill from residents inside the city of Jonesboro, netting about $3 million a year, and 1 mill from county residents outside the city limits, netting about $1 million annually, according to the Jonesboro Sun. After the vote, both of those millages were cut in half starting with the 2023 tax year.

A mill is one-tenth of 1% of assessed property value, or $1 in property tax levied per $1,000 of a property's assessed value.

Before the cuts, the main library in Jonesboro had 36 full-time and 14 part-time employees, said Adams. Two people retired this year. Two or three resigned and their positions weren't filled, she said.

Adams and the library board "would like the public to know that the decision to undertake a reduction in force was not made lightly," according to the news release from the library on Tuesday. "The library is genuinely apologetic to the affected employees and families, and is committed to providing support where they can offer it.

"The library is grateful for the hard work and dedication of all its employees, and this decision is not a reflection of their contributions. The library remains focused on its mission to meet the evolving information needs of the community through opportunities to learn and explore."

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library sparked some controversy with a June 2021 display in the children's section meant to coincide with LGBTQ Pride Month. Some people also objected to the content of certain books and where they were displayed.

In October 2021, then-Director David Eckert announced that the library system would move some books on sex education intended for children to a parent/teacher section of the children's library, the Jonesboro Sun reported at the time.

The following month, Eckert submitted his resignation, according to the Sun.