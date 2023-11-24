No separation there

On Nov. 17, the Arkansas Legislative Council authorized the approval of grants to enhance the security at "nonprofit institutions of faith." It is reasonable to conclude that a church, as well as a school sponsored by a church, would qualify. If that is correct, our state government will be using a portion of its financial resources to pay for the costs of the "security" for religious organizations.

In its latest regular session, the LEARNS Act was passed by our Legislature, and signed by our governor. That piece of legislation authorizes the Arkansas Department of Education to issue vouchers to be used to pay for the tuition of students voluntarily deciding to attend private schools. Those private schools can be either secular or church-sponsored.

In authorizing the transfer of state funds to nonprofit faith organizations, it appears that under the reign of Queen Sarah and her royal subjects in the Legislature, the separation of church and state in Arkansas is being obliterated.

PHILLIP TAYLOR

Fayetteville

Headline misleading

The newspaper's front page Tuesday posted a misleading statement in a headline stating that Israel attacked a hospital in Gaza. The editorial effort could be intentional or it could be lack of key pieces of information about the Israeli war. Israel really attacked Hamas under the hospital.

Nevertheless, implying that Israel would do something as heinous as attacking a hospital is unacceptable in my opinion. The core principles of the newspaper require reporting only facts. Readership will continue to diminish when reporting is erroneous or nonobjective.

THOMAS J. ALSTON

Texarkana

Right at home already

In response to Catherine Lamb's letter "Can't take hypocrisy": I am praying for your healing. None of us are "good" Christians, so I think you might be right at home here. Please get to know joy wherever you choose to live. Because you said you are Christian, I am gently reminding you, presidents and governors are not in power. We don't know what tomorrow holds, but we do know who holds tomorrow.

May God bless and hold you. Be well. You are loved in this great state of Arkansas, even if you don't feel it.

ASHLEY KOONCE

Paron