LIVE! Music: Local favorites honor The Band’s Fayetteville roots for concert dedicated to The Last Waltz

Much like The Band invited a bunch of their famous friends over for "The Last Waltz," local favorites The 1Oz Jig will host a night at George's Majestic Lounge dedicated to the "goodbye" concert memorialized by Martin Scorsese.

Earl Cate, Levon Helm's old friend and bandmate, will join an elite class of local musicians in song Saturday night. Cate even performed as part of The Band with his twin brother, Ernie, in the early 1980s. They are also the semi-retired but never forgotten duo the Cate Brothers.

Also performing are cherished locals Rachel Fields, Paul Boatright, Michael Tisdale, Rochelle Bradshaw, Eric Witthans, Richard Burnett, Patti Steel, Meredith Kimbrough, Bernice and Bryan Hembree, Derek Russell, Sam Apperson and Lee Zodrow. Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission is $15 and increases to $18 on Saturday.

Also coming to George's Majestic Lounge is Full House at 7 p.m. and TVBOO Thanksgiving Hootenany at 9 p.m. today. georgesmajesticlounge.com

ELSEWHERE

American Legion Post 27 -- Moshin' Around the Christmas Tree annual toy drive with Mud Lung, Lost Cause (record release), Obliviate, Kill Order, Gallowwalker, The Weeping Gate and Hill Tribe, 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Farewell Party -- Jeff Horton Band, 8 p.m. today. facebook.com/JHBblues

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- Country Night with Mr. Orange NEWCO and Ozark Riviera, 7:30 p.m. today; Falllift, Ashtyn Barbaree and Common Roots, 8 p.m. Saturday meteorguitargallery.com.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Jackson Taylor and The Sinners, 7 p.m. today; Jason Boland and the Stragglers, 7 p.m. Saturday. majesticfortsmith.com.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Full House, 7 p.m., TVBOO Thanksgiving Hootenany, 9 p.m. today; A Tribute to The Last Waltz with 1Oz Jig and friends, 8 p.m. Saturday; The Motet, 7 p.m. Nov. 29; Heartless Bastards and Sarah Loethen Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30. georgesmajesticlounge.com

The Music Depot -- Jeron Marshall, 7 p.m. Saturday. musicmovesar.com/musicdepot/

Walton Arts Center -- John Fullbright, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30; Lorrie Morgan, 8 p.m. Dec. 1; Tierney Sutton, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 waltonartscenter.org.

Riverwind Casino -- Pete Davidson, 8 p.m. Dec. 3 riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com