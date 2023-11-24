Love lifts Arizona past Michigan St.

PALM DESERT, Calif. -- Caleb Love scored 17 points and made a key steal in the closing seconds to help No. 3 Arizona beat No. 21 Michigan State 74-68 on Thursday in the Acrisure Classic.

Love made 1 of 2 free throws with 24.6 seconds left to give Arizona a 72-68 lead. Tyson Walker drove into the lane at the other end before having his shot blocked by Keshad Johnson.

Michigan State inbounded the ball with 15.9 seconds left, but Love poked it away from behind and passed ahead to KJ Lewis for a fastbreak dunk.

Johnson had 13 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocks for Arizona (6-0). Kylan Boswell added 12 points, and Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson each scored 10. Walker, who missed a game on Sunday due to an illness, led Michigan State (3-3) with 18 points. A.J. Hoggard added 15 points and Jaden Akins 12. Mady Sissoko grabbed 10 rebounds.

Love, who planned to play for Michigan State's rival Michigan before transferring to Arizona, made a deep three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in the first half to extend the Wildcats' lead to 40-30.

Colorado State 69, No. 8 Creighton 48

Isaiah Stevens had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds to help Colorado State beat No. 8 Creighton on Thursday at the Hall of Fame Classic for its first win over a top-10 team in nearly 40 years.

The Rams snapped a 22-game losing streak against top-10 opponents dating to Jan. 19, 1984, when they defeated UTEP 63-51.

Rashaan Mbemba scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting for Colorado State (6-0).

Baylor Scheierman led Creighton with 13 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 12.

No. 12 TEXAS A&M 89, PENN STATE 77

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Henry Coleman III scored 24 points, Wade Taylor IV had 23 and No. 12 Texas A&M beat Penn State in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational. Texas A&M will face No. 19 Florida Atlantic in a semifinal game Friday. Penn State takes on Butler in Friday's consolation round.

Tyrece Radford added 14 points for the Aggies (5-0), who lost to the Nittany Lions 76-59 in the first-round of last year's NCAA Tournament.

Kanye Clary led Penn State (4-1) with 19 points and Puff Johnson added 15.

VILLANOVA 83, NO. 14 N. CAROLINA 81, OT

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Justin Moore scored five of his 16 points in overtime and Eric Dixon had a career-high 34 points and 10 rebounds as Villanova beat North Carolina and advanced to the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

North Carolina's Cormac Ryan hit a three-pointer in the corner to tie the game at 68 with 34.4 seconds left in regulation. Moore dribbled down the clock before finding Dixon for a 3-pointer try that rattled out. With 3.3 seconds remaining, North Carolina's RJ Davis inbounded and got the ball back before his off balance three-point attempt hit off the back of the rim.

Moore put Villanova ahead for good in overtime on a three-point play with 2:08 left.

Davis led North Carolina with 23 points. Harrison Ingram added 20 points before fouling out at the offensive end with 3:44 left in regulation. Ryan finished with 18 points.

NO. 19 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 91, BUTLER 86

KISSIMMEE. Fla. -- Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points and Johnell Davis added 15 as Florida Atlantic beat Butler in a first-round matchup at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Jalen Gaffney added 14 points as six FAU players scored in double figures. The Owls (3-1) rebounded from a 60-51 home loss to Bryant last Saturday. FAU will face No. 12 Texas A&M (5-0) in the semifinals on Friday. Butler will take on Penn State (4-1) in Friday's consolation round.

NO. 23 SOUTHERN CAL 71, SETON HALL 63

SAN DIEGO -- Boogie Ellis scored 22 points and Joshua Morgan blocked a school-record 10 shots for Southern California, which blew most of a 20-point lead before beating Seton Hall in the Rady Children's Invitational.

Isaiah Collier scored 15 and Kobe Johnson 13 for USC (4-1).

Kadary Richmond scored 18, Dre Davis 15 and Jaden Bediako 12 for Seton Hall (4-1).

WOMEN'S TOP 25

No. 3 COLORADO 77, CINCINNATI 60

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands -- Tameiya Sadler scored 15 points and No. 3 Colorado opened the Paradise Jam tournament by fending off Cincinnati.

Kindyll Wetta added 14 points and Aaronette Vonleh had 13 points for the Buffaloes (5-0), who shot a season-best 53.3% from the field (32 of 60) and went 8 for 8 on free throws.

Jillian Hayes had 17 points and Mya Jackson added 11 for the Bearcats (2-2), who were held to 35.8% from the field (19 of 53) as they saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

Wetta scored eight points in the third quarter as Colorado turned a 41-28 half time lead into a 64-39 margin after three quarters.

No. 10 N.C. STATE 84, KENTUCKY 55

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands -- Madison Hayes scored 15 points and No. 10 North Carolina State took command early in a rout of Kentucky at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Hayes made three three-pointers and was 5 of 6 overall from the field for the undefeated Wolfpack. Saniya Rivers had 13 points for N.C. State, with River Baldwin adding 11 points and Mimi Collins 10.

Ajae Petty, Saniah Tyler and Eniya Russell each finished with nine points for Kentucky.

No. 12 TEXAS 84, ARIZONA STATE 42

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands -- Rori Harmon finished with 14 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds to power No. 12 Texas to the win over Arizona State at the Paradise Jam.

Harmon, the Big 12 Conference coaches' choice for preseason player of the year, made 6 of 11 shots with a three-pointer for the Longhorns (5-0).

Shaylee Gonzales added 10 points and six rebounds. Khadija Faye pitched in with 15 points and seven boards.

Sophomore Trayanna Crisp and reserve Treasure Hunt both scored 11 to lead Arizona State. The Sun Devils took 31 shots in the second half but made just eight.

No. 21 INDIANA 71, No. 19 TENNESSEE 57

FORT MYERS Fla. -- Yarden Garzon hit five three-pointers and finished with 23 points to help No. 21 Indiana beat No. 19 Tennessee at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Garzon made 9 of 20 from the field, missed one of her six three-point shots, grabbed 5 rebounds and had 5 assists. She scored 11 points and had two assists as Indiana outscored Tennessee 21-12 in the second quarter to take control.

Sara Puckett and Karoline Striplin each scored 13 points for Tennessee (3-2).

Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Indiana.

Princeton 77, No. 22 Oklahoma 63

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Madison St. Rose matched her career-high with 26 points, Kaitlyn Chen added 20 and Princeton rolled to a 77-63 win over No. 22 Oklahoma at the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thursday.

St. Rose opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers and after a 3 by Oklahoma's Nevaeh Tot the Tigers reeled off 11 points, four by Chen and the last five by Mari Bickley for a 17-3 lead.

Skye Belker added 10 points for Princeton (4-1), which beat a ranked team for the fourth time in program history.

Aubrey Joens had 13 points and Tot 11 for Oklahoma.

The Sooners (5-1), who haven't been since 6-0 since the 2010-11 season, came in averaging 89.8 points a game.

No. 23 WASHINGTON STATE 87, MARYLAND 67

CANCUN, Mexico -- Bella Murekatete had 17 points and four blocks, Charlisse Leger-Walker secured her first career triple-double and No. 23 Washington State beat Maryland in the opening game of the Cancun Challenge.

Leger-Walker finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists. She became the second player in program history to reach the feat, joining Penny Bowden's performance on March 3, 1988.

Murekatete set a program record by reaching 159 career blocks, passing Carly Noyes.

Lavender Briggs scored 18 points for Maryland.

