An Ashdown man died Tuesday evening when a train hit his vehicle, a report from police in that city states.

Charles Young, 78, was driving north on U.S. 71 in Ashdown around 7 p.m. when he failed to yield at a railroad crossing and a train struck his 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, the report says.

An officer investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.