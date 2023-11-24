Maumelle man spends Thanksgiving sifting through burned-out apartment

Today at 3:12 a.m.

by Dale Ellis

Clay Keene (right) his sister Manna Torbett (center), and his daughter Savanna Keene, sort through the debris of Keene’s apartment following a Thanksgiving Eve fire that destroyed two apartments, left two others with extensive water damage and several more without power at the Millwood Apartments in Maumelle. Keene’s dog, Annie, was rescued from the apartment by Maumelle firefighters. The fire is the second in six months at the complex. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Dale Ellis)

Instead of Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, a Maumelle man spent the day picking through the debris of what had been his home before a Thanksgiving Eve fire heavily damaged four apartments, including his, at the 96-unit Millwood Apartments.

Clay