NFL Week 12 Expert Picks, Predictions and Best Bets

Sunday is just around the corner and that means it is the perfect time to enter SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10 contest for the chance to win $10,000.

All you have to do is pick 10 games against the spread correctly and you can win up to $10,000. The more picks you get correct, the more free bets you earn. And whats even better? Youre not competing against anyone and theres no fee to enter. Just pick the winners. Thats it!

We have gathered SIs experts to give their picks, so you can make the most informed decisions and be well on your way to that $10,000 payout.

Our experts are 46-43 for the season.

Below are our best bets and picks for Week 10 of the NFL season.

Bill Enright (7-4): Steelers -1.5

Jake Browning is starting under center and the Steelers are only laying 1.5? Let me phrase that a different way: A 6-4 Pittsburgh squad that leads the league in turnover margin is taking on a quarterback with 15 career pass attempts who is making his first NFL start and they're only laying 1.5? Take out a sledgehammer and smash that easy button, because it doesn't get simpler than taking the Mike Tomlin-coached squad to win by a mere two points!

Matt Verderame (7-4): Raiders +9.5

The Chiefs should win the game and might make this pick look foolish, but the Raiders are getting nine and a hook at home in a divisional game. So far in the AFC West, they beat the Broncos in Week 1 at Mile High and lost by a touchdown to the Chargers at SoFi. While Kansas City could come in with vengeance after losing to the Eagles, its also on a short week and the offense is a mess due to turnovers, penalties and drops. At some point, the Chiefs will get right, but is it this week? Ill take the points.

Craig Ellenport (6-5): Colts -2.5

The Buccaneers have allowed an average of 30 points in three of their last four games – and since the fourth game in that stretch was against the anemic Titans offense, we wont consider that result. The Colts, meanwhile, had been the only team in the league to score at least 20 points in each of the first nine weeks of the season. That streak ended with their loss to New England in Frankfurt, but now Indy gets to start fresh at home after its bye week. The Colts average 26.4 points per game at home this season, and they should score enough here to come away with the cover.

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce has the Raiders playing tough. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Wood (7-3): Raiders +9.5

The Chiefs have not looked like themselves as of late. Patrick Mahomes has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in back-to-back games and Travis Kelce has just 58 receiving yards in his last two outings. Kansas Citys defense is still standing strong but this is a lot of points to be giving in Las Vegas considering the fight the Raiders put up in Miami last Sunday. The Raiders are 3–0 against the spread under Antonio Pierce and though the Chiefs are 4–1 away from Arrowhead, all of their wins have been by eight points or fewer.

Gilberto Manzano (5-6): Rams -1.5

The Rams will get back their most important offensive player with running back Kyren Williams being cleared to return after a six-week absence due to injury. Yes, this is certainly a hot take because the Rams have Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford. But this offense has desperately missed Williams in the backfield, averaging 14.2 points in the past four games. With Williams back, expect the Rams to be at their best offensively and to leave Arizona with a two-game winning streak.

Jen Piacenti (5-6): Bills +3.5

The Bills need this one badly, and yes, the Eagles just beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead but anyone watching that game knows it was more about how the Chiefs lost it than how the Eagles won it. The Eagles are still allowing a ton of passing yards to opposing quarterbacks and Josh Allen should be able to air it out. Yes, that means hell likely throw an interception or two, but the Bills should still have no problem keeping this within 3.5. Buffalo and Philadelphia are each averaging about 27 points scored per game this season, however, the Bills defense has been the better unit, allowing an average of 17.3 points per game as compared to the Eagles 21.2.

Michael Fabiano (4-7): Bills +3.5

The Eagles are coming off a huge, come-from-behind win against the Chiefs at over Arrowhead Stadium. Can you say letdown? Buffalo needs this game to keep its postseason hopes alive, and the Eagles are due for a loss. Ill take Josh Allen and crew to beat the birds at home straight up, and Ill take the three points plus the hook

* +21 in CO, VA, MI. Registered & verified players only. Promotion is valid for selected periods of time as determined by SI Sportsbook. Free Bet tokens must be claimed in 3 days and expire after 7 days. General withdrawal restrictions and full T&Cs apply.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.