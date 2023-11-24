VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas loses home finale

No. 10 Kentucky continued its dominance of the No. 9 University of Arkansas on Wednesday evening in Barnhill Arena, notching its 18th straight win in the series to clinch at least a share of its seventh straight SEC title.

Kentucky (18-7, 16-1 SEC) controlled the first two sets, then turned back an Arkansas set point and closed out a 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 26-24) win.

Brooklyn Deleye led the Kentucky attack with a match-high 16 kills and hit .360. Erin Lamb added 12 kills and Reagan Rutherford chipped in 10. Eleanor Beavin contributed a match-high 19 digs and setter Emma Grome dished out 36 assists.

Kentucky enjoyed a 59-49 advantage in digs and 13-6 in blocks. Elise Goetzinger finished with a match-high seven blocks, while three other Wildcats added six each.

Arkansas (24-5, 14-3 SEC) was limited to just an .096 hitting percentage compared to .271 for Kentucky. Jill Gillen led the Razorbacks with 10 kills, 8 digs and 2 service aces, while Taylor Head chipped in eight kills. The Razorbacks dropped to 15-35 all-time the Wildcats, losing 28 of the last 30 meetings. Arkansas hasn't beaten Kentucky since sweeping the season series in 2012.

The Razorbacks finished the regular season home slate at 12-3, and only lost to top-10 opponents in Barnhill Arena. With 2,947 fans in the stands on Wednesday – yet another top-five crowd in program history – Arkansas broke its home attendance record at 32,674 over 15 matches, shattering the previous high of 19,607 set last year.

Arkansas, which drops to third in the SEC with the loss, finishes the regular season today with a match at Auburn at 3 p.m. Central, which will stream on SEC Network-Plus. The NCAA Tournament selection show will air Sunday at 5 p.m. Central on ESPN.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services