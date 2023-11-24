HOCKEY

Blackhawks lose Hall

Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall will have right knee surgery, likely sidelining the 2018 NHL MVP for the rest of the season. The team placed Hall and forward Andreas Athanasiou on injured reserve Thursday. The move with Athanasiou, who has a groin injury, was made retroactive to Nov. 9. Forwards Joey Anderson and Cole Guttman were recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. Last-place Chicago has dropped five in a row heading into today's home matchup against Toronto. Coach Luke Richardson said Hall is going to have ACL surgery. Hall, 32, who was selected by Edmonton with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, was acquired in a trade with Boston right before Chicago took Connor Bedard with top pick in this year's draft. Hall's knee injury occurred when he was hit by Tampa Bay's Michael Eyssimont on Nov. 9. He returned last weekend at Nashville and played two games before he missed Wednesday night's 7-3 loss at Columbus. Hall has 2 goals and 2 assists in 10 games this season. He has 266 goals and 431 assists in 14 NHL seasons, also playing for Edmonton, New Jersey, Boston, Arizona and Buffalo.

McLaren signs O'Ward

Formula One team McLaren signed its IndyCar racer Pato O'Ward on Thursday as a reserve driver for next season. Pato, 24, will jump behind the wheel for the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today, and will then take part in post-season testing at the same track, McLaren said in a statement. O'Ward will combine his reserve role on McLaren's F1 team next year with driving for Arrow McLaren in the IndyCar series. After placing fourth in this year's IndyCar championship, with seven podium finishes, he collected enough points to qualify for a Super Licence that paved the way for a reserve role with McLaren and potential future in F1.

TENNIS

Djokovic leads Serbia

Novak Djokovic became the outright most successful Serbian player in the history of the Davis Cup as he took his nation to the semifinals for the second time in three years with his 21st straight singles victory on Thursday in Malaga, Spain. Top-ranked Djokovic beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to give Serbia a 2-0 victory over Great Britain and set up a last-four encounter with Jannik Sinner and Italy on Saturday in the top team event in men's tennis. "Playing for your country is always the greatest pressure and motivation," Djokovic said. It was a record 44th Davis Cup match overall win for Djokovic, moving him one ahead of Nenad Zimonjic. Djokovic now has 40 singles wins for his country. The Italians beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the other quarterfinal match on Thursday to reach the semifinals for the second straight season. Sinner kept Italy alive by winning his singles match and he then successfully teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego in doubles. Djokovic's last singles loss in the Davis Cup was when he retired against Juan Martin del Potro in Serbia's 2011 loss to Argentina. Djokovic's last loss in a completed singles match in the Davis Cup was in 2009.

GOLF

Moscatel leads in Brisbane

Joel Moscatel got over the disappointment of missing out on a DP World Tour card by producing a course record 63 on Thursday to take the lead opening-round lead at the Australian PGA Championship at Brisbane. The 25-year-old Spaniard missed his full card by one shot in the qualifying tournament last week, but on the first day of the European tour season he finished the first round at Royal Queensland Golf Club at 8 under. Moscatel is one shot ahead of Min Woo Lee. John Lyras was in third place at 6 under after an opening 65 with Adam Scott among a group of six players at 5 under including Connor Syme of Scotland and Ryo Hisatsune of Japan.

Lawrence bolts to top

South African golfer Thriston Lawrence began his bid for a second title at the Joburg Open by shooting 8-under 62 Thursday at Johannesburg to lead by three shots after the first round of the season-opening event on the European tour. The 2024 season began just four days after the 2023 one finished in Dubai. Lawrence, who won the Joburg Open by four strokes in 2021 and has captured three more titles since, birdied five of his first six holes sto move into a tie for the lead with Nikhol Rama (65), who is ranked No. 1,214. Lawrence added birdies at Nos. 13, 14 and 18 in a bogey-free round. Defending champion Dan Bradbury shot 66 and was in a 10-way tie for third place.

'Little Pro' dies at 91

Eddie Merrins was known as "The Little Pro" because of his 5-7 stature, certainly not his influence on golf. The longtime pro at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles touched everyone from U.S. Open champion Corey Pavin to Fred Astaire and even Mikhail Baryshnikov. Merrins died Wednesday in Los Angeles at age 91 after a long illness, according to UCLA, where he coached for 14 years. Merrins played 82 times on the PGA Tour, but never more than 10 tournaments in a year because he focused on teaching. "The game of golf is a very selfish game in the sense that you're the only one who gets any real enjoyment out of what you do," Merrins once said. "But in teaching, you get the satisfaction of knowing that you've helped somebody." He qualified for the U.S. Open eight times and the PGA Championship six times. He once held the course record at Medinah (66) at the Western Open. Merrins was born in Meridian, Miss., and twice won the SEC title playing for LSU. He had early stints as a teaching pro, taking the head job at Rockaway Hunting Club before landing in 1962 at Bel-Air, where he spent the better part of five decades.

FOOTBALL

Ex-Broncos lineman dies

Harald Hasselbach, a defensive lineman for the Denver Broncos during the team's back-to-back Super Bowl championships in the late 1990s, has died at age 56. The Broncos announced Hasselbach's death Thursday. Hos family said he died at home in the Denver area after a six-month fight with cancer. Hasselback began his career with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. He's one of 10 players to win a Grey Cup and a Super Bowl. Hasselbach never missed a game during his seven seasons with the Broncos between 1994 and 2000, getting 154 tackles, 17 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles. He started 29 regular-season games and three playoff games, including the Broncos' win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl following the 1998 season. A native of the Netherlands, Hasselbach played at the University of Washington after growing up in Vancouver.