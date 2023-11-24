Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 24, 1923

With approximately a half million dollars saved during the past year in the Christmas Clubs of local banks released during the last few days and about 10,000 recipients of this money ready to spend in the holiday shopping season preparatory to the coming of Santa Claus bids fair to strike Little Rock with a rush.

50 years ago

Nov. 24, 1973

At least four persons were injured slightly in Arkansas Friday as tornadoes, accompanied by heavy rains and thunderstorms, hit several areas. Flash flood warnings were issued for parts of Central and western Arkansas including Pulaski County. Thunderstorms with heavy rains caused flooding in the Little Rock area. Tornadoes reportedly struck at the Avilla community on the Saline-Pulaski County line, and at Stuttgart, Blevins (Hempstead County) and near Brinkley.

25 years ago

Nov. 24, 1998

The Legislature should hold a special session to decide how to spend the $1.62 billion that Arkansas is slated to receive from a national tobacco settlement, a state lawmaker said Monday. Gov. Mike Huckabee, through a spokesman, said he would prefer handling the issue during the regular session set to begin Jan. 11, but that he would not rule out a special session. State Sen. Jay Bradford, D-Pine Bluff, chairman of the legislative Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, said the entire settlement should be spent on health-related issues, including smoking cessation programs, youth education and cancer issues.

10 years ago

Nov. 24, 2013

CABOT -- Members of the Cabot Police Department may look the same this year as Christmas draws near, but they'll be playing a role more suited to appearing in red fir-trimmed outfits and hats. The officers will play the role of Santa Claus for children in the Cabot area on Dec. 17. Cabot Officers Playing Santa, or COPS Toy Patrol, in its second year, involves officers going with two children from Cabot's nine elementary schools to choose gifts at the local Walmart.