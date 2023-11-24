Pine Bluff's season ends; Zebras fall to Shiloh Christian Saints in semifinals

Pine Bluff was halfway to Little Rock after a great first half Friday night, but their more experienced opponents rallied in the second half to end the Zebras’ season.

Shiloh Christian defeated Pine Bluff 49-41 in the state semifinals at Jordan Stadium, sending the Saints to their fifth-straight state championship game.

Pine Bluff (10-3) led 35-19 and seemed well on its way to its first state title game appearance since 2017.

Shiloh Christian (11-2) outscored the hosts 30-6 in the second half to book a rematch of last year’s Class 5A championship against Little Rock Parkview next week. Shiloh Christian running back Bo Williams rushed 42 times for 274 yards and five touchdowns and was a big part of the Saints’ win.

Pine Bluff coach Micheal Williams said the Zebras made too many mistakes.

“We didn’t close out the game like we should have been able to,” he said. “We had a great few opportunities right there at the end to be able to make some big plays, and we just didn’t make them.”

Bo Williams gave the Saints an early 6-0 lead, but Pine Bluff answered to make it 14-6 after two touchdown passes from Landon Holcomb to Courtney Crutchfield. Crutchfield also intercepted a pass in the end zone on the Saints’ second possession.

Shiloh Christian cut it to 14-12 before the Zebras scored two quick touchdowns to extend their lead to 28-12. One was a 91-yard pass from Holcomb to Kendall Burton. The other was a fumble recovery by Allen Woods, who ran more than 50 yards the other way to make it 28-12.

The Saints scored late in the first half, but Austyn Dendy returned the ensuing kickoff 52 yards to the Saints’ 28-yard line. Holcomb fired a pass deep to Crutchfield, who made the catch but fumbled at the 1-yard line while trying to stretch the ball toward the goal line. It bounced into the end zone, and Marquez Brentley fell on it for an improbable Zebra touchdown as time expired, giving Pine Bluff a 35-19 halftime lead.

Micheal Williams said the Saints players having more experience in a deep playoff situation made a difference in the second half.

“It’s not a lot of kids that have made it this far,” he said. “When they ain’t made it this far, then of course they’re not going to make the championship plays like the team across from them.”

Shiloh Christian dominated the third quarter, outscoring Pine Bluff 20-0. Cole Creighton gave the Saints a 39-35 lead on the final play of the quarter with a 38-yard pass to a wide-open Carter Holman. Bo Williams made it 46-35 early in the fourth.

Dendy scored Pine Bluff’s only touchdown of the second half on a 9-yard run. Williams’ fifth touchdown run and a 21-yard field goal led to the final score.

The Zebras had a chance late to rally but threw an interception on a trick play, Pine Bluff’s fifth turnover of the night.

With the high school careers over for the Pine Bluff seniors, Williams said they meant everything to the program.

“They got us back on the map,” he said. “Everybody knew who we are now. Everybody knew who the Zs was, but they really know that we’re back.”

Pine Bluff’s Courtney Crutchfield crosses into the end zone for a touchdown in the Friday night game against Shiloh Christian. (Special to The Commercial/William Harvey)

William Harvey



