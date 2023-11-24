PREP FOOTBALL: Jones shows versatility on defense for Fayetteville

Fayetteville linebacker Landon Jones converges on Fort Smith Southside quarterback Carter Zimmerman during last week's 30-24 playoff victory over the Mavericks. Jones has 67 total tackles, including 13 sacks, for Fayetteville, which faces Conway tonight in a semifinal game at Harmon Field. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule) FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville is known for a dynamic offense that produces nearly 50 points per game, but no team wins a championship without a reliable defense.That's Already a subscriber? Log in!