The nation in brief: Protesters interrupt Thanksgiving parade





Protesters interrupt Thanksgiving parade

NEW YORK -- Beloved characters such as Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants soared through the skies above Manhattan's Upper West Side on Thursday and bands marched along the streets below as the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ushered in the holiday season.

The parade was briefly disrupted when about a half-dozen protesters in jumpsuits covered in fake blood glued themselves to the street just in front of a float carrying characters from the fast food giant McDonald's. They carried a banner that said "Free Palestine" and "Genocide then. Genocide now" and were taken into custody. The parade continued as police worked.

New balloons debuting this year included Leo the lizard, a character from a Netflix film, who is more than 40 feet tall, as well as some that have been there before -- such as SpongeBob, coming in at 44 feet.

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, called NBC during the parade, with Biden telling Al Roker that people should take a moment to be thankful to live in a country with so much.

"We're the greatest nation in the world. We should focus on that. We should focus on dealing with our problems and stop the rancor," the president said.

Train derails in Kentucky; 200 evacuated

LIVINGSTON, Ky. -- A train crash, fire and chemical spill forced the evacuation of about 200 people in rural Rockcastle County, where some residents suddenly found themselves celebrating Thanksgiving in schools and other shelters.

Train operator CSX said two of the train's 16 cars that derailed Wednesday carried molten sulfur, which caught fire after the cars were breached. The fire had been extinguished by noon Thursday, the company said.

CSX promised to pay evacuees' costs, including a Thanksgiving dinner.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency website, sulfur dioxide can cause respiratory problems, depending on the concentration and length of exposure. The gas is commonly produced by burning fossil fuels at power plants and other industrial processes, the EPA says.

Gov. Andy Beshear asked the public remember emergency workers and the displaced.

NYC mayor accused of sexual assault

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993, according to a legal summons filed Wednesday.

Wednesday's three-page filing does not contain details of the alleged assault but names Adams, the transit bureau of the New York Police Department and the New York Police Department Guardians Association as defendants.

It was filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan. The woman's attorney did not immediately return an emailed request for comment on Thursday.

In a statement, a City Hall spokesman said, "The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn't recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim."

Adams, a Democrat, was a New York City police officer who rose to the rank of captain before entering politics. He served as a state senator and Brooklyn borough president before becoming mayor.

Woman who killed troopers sentenced

PHILADELPHIA -- A woman has been sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to driving under the influence and then striking and killing two state troopers and a pedestrian on an interstate in Philadelphia last year.

Jayana Webb, 23, of Eagleville pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Philadelphia courtroom to three counts each of third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in the early morning crash in March 2022. She was sentenced to 27½ to 60 years in prison.

Police said Troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca were trying to get a pedestrian to safety from the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near south Philadelphia's sports stadiums when a vehicle "traveling at a high rate of speed" struck all three. The troopers and the pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras of Allentown, died at the scene.

Defense attorney Michael Walker told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Webb, who is seven months pregnant, will be allowed to remain out of custody until she gives birth in February and will be allowed some time after that to bond with the child before she reports to prison. Walker said Webb apologized to the victims' families.

"She had hoped that at some point in their lives they would be able to forgive her," he said. "She will never forgive herself."

Earlier court hearings focused on Webb's blood alcohol content and her activity on social media, including a post earlier in the morning that said she had been stopped "doing 110 in a 50" mph zone. Authorities said the troopers who stopped her were abruptly redirected south to help Oliveras, who was apparently trying to cross the highway. As they attempted to get him off the road, Webb tried to pass the parked state police SUV at high speed, hitting all three, authorities said.





The handlers guide the Paw Patrol balloon along Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)



The Leo balloon floats by along Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)



Santa Claus drives his reindeer and sleigh float along Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)



Spectators watch from a balcony as the Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon floats by along Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)



The Goku balloon floats by spectators watching on balconies along Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)



The Leo balloon floats by along Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)



Handlers guide the Smokey Bear balloon along Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)



Spectators watch from a balcony as the Beagle Scout Snoopy balloon floats by along Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)



Kung Fu Panda's Po balloon floats along Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)







People are sitting at a table at Rockcastle Middle School, which is being used as an evacuation center in Mount Vernon, Ky., on Wednesday. (AP/WTVQ)





