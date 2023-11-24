High school basketball

Hurricane advance to Rumble semis

Jonesboro's season-opener went according to plan Thursday afternoon.

Chris Stacy scored a team-high 13 points as the Golden Hurricane beat Memphis Central 53-40 in the first round of the 26th annual Rumble on the Ridge tournament at Dwight Lofton Mustang Arena in Forrest City.

C.J. Larry and Kelen Smith both finished with 10 points apiece as Jonesboro (1-0) moved on to face DeSoto, Miss. (4-2), in today's semifinal round at 2 p.m. The Jaguars knocked down the go-ahead free throws late in the fourth quarter to beat West Memphis Christian 60-57.

Forrest City (3-0) ran past Memphis Mitchell 64-29 behind 15 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists from Marcus Britt Jr. Melvin Shaw had 15 points as well, while Kylin Williams finished with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. The Mustangs will square off against Lavergne, Tenn., which beat Pine Bluff in the late game Thursday, at 8 p.m. in the other semifinal.

Also, the girls' portion of the tournament will begin today. West Memphis plays North Little Rock at 3:30 p.m., and Forrest City battles Olive Branch, Miss., at 6:30 p.m.

-- Erick Taylor