Tigers take rivalry vs. Hogs seriously

FAYETTEVILLE — Missouri takes the Battle Line Trophy game quite seriously.

The Tigers, who abandoned four trophy games when they left what had been the Big Eight morphed into the Big 12 after the 2011 season, have more rapidly embraced their young rivalry against the University of Arkansas.

The proof is in the results.

The No. 9 Tigers (9-2, 5-2 SEC) have won all five editions of the Battle Line game at home since its “birth” in 2014, and they are 2-2 in games played in Arkansas heading into their 3 p.m. regular-season finale today at Reynolds Razorback Stadium as a touchdown favorite against the struggling Hogs.

“We don’t need to trick them to want to play,” Missouri Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “There’s a rivalry and a trophy.” Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has played up the importance of the team’s rivalries, particularly in 2021 when it swept its trophy games against Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri en route to a 9-4 season.

An iconic picture of Pittman on a “throne” surrounded by those trophies and the hardware from a 24-10 Outback Bowl win over Penn State was on the inside back cover of the 2022 Arkansas media guide when the program was riding high.

Two years later, the Razorbacks (4-7, 1-6 SEC) have lost five consecutive trophy games. They can’t win bowl-eligibility today but Pittman said the game is big anyway.

“We’re disappointed we’re not going to be bowl-eligible, but we have a lot to play for, especially since we’re playing our rival and a really, really good, really good football team in Missouri,” Pittman said.

The Razorbacks face a bit of a crossroads just after Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek assured Pittman would return for 2024.

Lose today and the Hogs will spend another winter with a barren trophy case for their rivalry matchups in the Southwest Classic, the Golden Boot and the Battle Line.

Win and they break the trophy game skid and probably prevent Missouri from reaching a New Year’s Six Bowl game that is within reach.

A 7-2 record in the series has created the perception Missouri has cherished the matchup more quickly than Arkansas.

“You know, we enjoy that people don’t think it’s a rivalry because we believe it is a rivalry,” Drinkwitz said.

Even though this has been a step-back season, the Razorbacks say they will be engaged against the Tigers.

“We look at it as a rivalry game as well,” Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said. “It’s a trophy game, so of course it’s a big deal for the team and also for the state of Arkansas as well.” Added defensive back Hudson Clark, “It’s a big deal, not only for this team but for this state. It’s a rivalry game. They hate us. We hate them. It’s a big deal.” Former Razorback linebacker David Bazzel, who created the Battle Line Trophy at a request from then-Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long, said he thinks Arkansas fans have not come around on the Thanksgiving weekend series with Missouri.

After joining the SEC in 1992, Arkansas was paired with LSU on Thanksgiving weekend for 23 years. Two seasons after Missouri and Texas A&M joined the league, A&M paired off with LSU for the season finale and the Arkansas-Missouri series, which had been played only three times before, was born.

“[Arkansas] fans enjoyed that LSU post-Thanksgiving matchup better,” Bazzel said. “LSU has more history, prestige, mystique, whatever, and Missouri does not. I think Arkansas fans do not have respect for Missouri. They don’t.” But the Hogs have fallen behind by not embracing the rivalry, Bazzel said.

“I don’t care what the history is, I’m tired of losing to these guys,” Bazzel said. “Our resources are better. Financially we should be stronger.” Pittman is 1-2 against Missouri, with all of the games coming when former Missouri linebacker and Coach Barry Odom, now the head coach at UNLV, was the Arkansas defensive coordinator.

“Well, Barry was over there for four of them,” Pittman said. “What are we, 1-2? I don’t know, there were times when Missouri’s been really good too. Let’s say this, they’ve had better seasons than we’ve had over the last — well, not necessarily the last year or two, but before that they have, and this year.

“But most of the time it’s a close game, we just haven’t come out on top. If it’s 7-2, I didn’t know that. But thinking about it, it has to be not very good because Barry beat us four times in a row I think.” Indeed, Odom had a 4-0 record as the Tigers’ coach against the Razorbacks between 2016-19.

Odom famously ran a fake punt on fourth-and-7 from his own 7 while trailing 24-14 late in the third quarter of the 2016 game. The Tigers converted with a 14-yard run on the fake punt, scored a touchdown two plays later and took a 28-24 lead in the fourth quarter.

The final two drives for Arkansas reached inside the Missouri 10-yard line, but Aarion Penton intercepted an Austin Allen pass from the 5-yard line in the end zone, then the Missouri defense held on a drive to its 9 at the end of the game.

That is one of several excruciating losses Arkansas has suffered in the series.

Th e Ti ge rs go t l ate game-winning field goals in a 48-45 win here on this date six years ago, when Coach Bret Bielema was informed of his dismissal by interim AD Julie Cromer moments after walking off the field, and also in a 50-48 game on Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.

In that game, Jefferson’s only start in place of Feleipe Franks during Pittman’s first season, the Razorbacks drove 75 yards to take a 48-47 lead with 43 seconds remaining. Jefferson’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Mike Woods and his two-point conversion pass to Woods on Pittman’s gutsy decision to go for the win put the Hogs in front.

But Missouri responded with a quick 60-yard drive leading to a 32-yard Harrison Mevis field goal for the game winner at the buzzer.

Last year, the Razorbacks struggled in the red zone and fell 29-27 on the road in another winnable game.

“I know last year there was a lasting taste in our mouth from the loss that they gave us,” Arkansas defensive tackle Cam Ball said. “I think last year Coach Pitt told us they were in the locker room smoking cigars. They clinched their sixth win to go to a bowl game. It’s time we do a little payback, as one would say.”