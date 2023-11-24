Today’s high school football playoff schedule

CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS

Bentonville at Bryant

Conway at Fayetteville

CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS

LR Christian at Benton

Pulaski Academy at Greenwood

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

Camden Fairview at Little Rock Parkview*

Shiloh Christian at Pine Bluff

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Ashdown at Harding Academy

Elkins at Central Arkansas Christian

Ozark at Warren

Rivercrest at Arkadelphia

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

Bismarck at Prescott

Booneville at Camden Harmony Grove

Junction City at Glen Rose

Mansfield at Salem

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

Carlisle at East Poinsett Co.

Marked Tree at Bigelow

8-MAN SEMIFINALS

Augusta at Spring Hill

*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock All games begin at 7 p.m.

