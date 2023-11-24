Today’s high school football playoff schedule

CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS
Bentonville at Bryant
Conway at Fayetteville
CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS
LR Christian at Benton
Pulaski Academy at Greenwood
CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS
Camden Fairview at Little Rock Parkview*
Shiloh Christian at Pine Bluff
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
Ashdown at Harding Academy
Elkins at Central Arkansas Christian
Ozark at Warren
Rivercrest at Arkadelphia
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
Bismarck at Prescott
Booneville at Camden Harmony Grove
Junction City at Glen Rose
Mansfield at Salem
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
Carlisle at East Poinsett Co.
Marked Tree at Bigelow
8-MAN SEMIFINALS
Augusta at Spring Hill
*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock All games begin at 7 p.m.
High school football coaches
CALL US
Coaches, please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night during the fall football season.
Scoring plays from players (first and last name), a score by quarter and team records, along with any statistics from the game will be needed, if possible. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. The deadline for statistics to appear in that edition will be on Wednesdays at noon.
Game reports, statistics and highlights can also be emailed to sports@arkansasonline.com, or sports@nwaonline.com for games in NW Arkansas, while scores can be tweeted using #arpreps.