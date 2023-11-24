TOOLS & TOYS: Colorfil Air Filters and The Garden Journal





Colorfil Air Filters

What's to love: These filters clean a home's air in two ways. In addition to removing dust and dander from the air, they reduce ammonia and amine compounds responsible for many pet, bathroom and kitchen odors.

What does it do: The filters come in in variety of sizes and depths and custom sizes are available. The filter has a coating that reduces unpleasant odors and turns from pink to yellow as it collects the odor compounds. The filter should be changed within a week or two of changing colors. Prices for the air filters, which are developed and manufactured in the USA, depend on the size purchased. For more information visit colorfil.com.

The Garden Journal: A Five Year Record of Your Home Garden

What's to love: A beautiful hardcover journal for the home gardener to plan and track garden activities over five years.

What does it do: The book is chock-full of ways to keep organized, note what works and what doesn't in the garden, keep inventory of plants and seeds and record information from soil tests, planting dates and bloom times. Written by Linda Vater, the journal also offers garden advice, seasonal chore lists and tips and tricks for the gardener. The 8-by-10 hardcover book has 272 pages with illustrations and sells for $30. Available where books are sold.



