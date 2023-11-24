UAPB advance box

MEN

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Ball State

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Worthen Arena, Muncie, Ind.

RECORDS UAPB 3-3, Ball State 4-1

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com; ESPN Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.;21.2;4.0

G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.;15.2;4.8

G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Gr.;20.0;2.8

F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.;11.2;3.8

F Robert Lewis, 6-9, So.;5.0;4.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (20-48 in third season at UAPB and overall)

Ball State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Mickey Pearson, 6-8, Jr.;11.8;4.4

F Basheer Jihad, 6-9, Jr.;15.6;5.6

G Davion Bailey, 6-4, Jr.;9.2;3.2

G Jalin Anderson, 6-3, Jr.;14.6;4.2

C Ben Hendriks, 6-10, Jr.;3.4;2.0

COACH Michael Lewis (24-13 in second season at Ball State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Ball State

90.0;Points for;78.2

85.2;Points against;58.2

-4.5;Rebound margin;7.2

2.8;Turnover margin;5.6

47.7;FG pct.;45.6

41.0;3-pt pct.;33.7

79.1;FT pct.;71.5

CHALK TALK Today's matchup in the final game of the Cardinal Classic, which will feature a women's matchup between Ball State and No. 17 Notre Dame immediately following. ... This will be the first of two consecutive games for Ball State against teams from Arkansas. The Cardinals will face the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Tuesday. ... UAPB is ranked 13th in the nation in scoring and 20th in free-throw percentage.

-- Erick Taylor