UAPB advance box

MEN
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Ball State
WHEN 2 p.m. Central
WHERE Worthen Arena, Muncie, Ind.
RECORDS UAPB 3-3, Ball State 4-1
SERIES First meeting
TV None
RADIO None
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com; ESPN Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.;21.2;4.0
G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.;15.2;4.8
G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Gr.;20.0;2.8
F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.;11.2;3.8
F Robert Lewis, 6-9, So.;5.0;4.0
COACH Solomon Bozeman (20-48 in third season at UAPB and overall)
Ball State
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Mickey Pearson, 6-8, Jr.;11.8;4.4
F Basheer Jihad, 6-9, Jr.;15.6;5.6
G Davion Bailey, 6-4, Jr.;9.2;3.2
G Jalin Anderson, 6-3, Jr.;14.6;4.2
C Ben Hendriks, 6-10, Jr.;3.4;2.0
COACH Michael Lewis (24-13 in second season at Ball State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB;Ball State
90.0;Points for;78.2
85.2;Points against;58.2
-4.5;Rebound margin;7.2
2.8;Turnover margin;5.6
47.7;FG pct.;45.6
41.0;3-pt pct.;33.7
79.1;FT pct.;71.5
CHALK TALK Today's matchup in the final game of the Cardinal Classic, which will feature a women's matchup between Ball State and No. 17 Notre Dame immediately following. ... This will be the first of two consecutive games for Ball State against teams from Arkansas. The Cardinals will face the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Tuesday. ... UAPB is ranked 13th in the nation in scoring and 20th in free-throw percentage.
-- Erick Taylor