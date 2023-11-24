UAPB women head to Classic

Three challenging games await the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team Thanksgiving weekend.

UAPB will play in the Van Chancellor Classic in Katy, Texas, from Nov. 24-26. The Lady Lions will face Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. today, Mississippi State at 4 p.m. Saturday, and Clemson at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. All games will be streamed on ESPN+.

The tournament is named for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Van Chancellor, former coach of the Houston Comets in the WNBA.

UAPB (1-2) is coming off last Saturday's 118-51 home win against Texas A&M-Texarkana, but the Lady Lions are still seeking their first Division I win after opening the year with a pair of losses to Pac-12 foes. UAPB isn't backing down from tough competition, with two more Power Five opponents awaiting the Lady Lions in the greater Houston area.

Zaay Green is averaging 24.3 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game. Jelissa Reese is averaging 11.3 points per game, and Coriah Beck is just shy of double digits with 9.7.

Tulsa (3-1) is coming off its first loss of the season to crosstown rival Oral Roberts, 93-87, but owns two Division I wins. Delanie Crawford leads Tulsa with 22 points per game, followed by Temira Poindexter with 21.3.

No. 25 Mississippi State (5-0) survived a scare to Belmont last Sunday, winning 63-62. Otherwise, the Bulldogs have dominated every opponent so far, including beating Alcorn State 77-42 on opening night. Jerkaila Jordan averages 18.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, while Jessika Carter averages 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Clemson (4-1) is coming off a 102-63 home win against Longwood. The Tigers' only loss this season came to No. 1 South Carolina, 109-40. Three players average double digits, led by Amari Robinson with 15.2 points per game to go with 6.6 rebounds. Ruby Whitehorn and Dayshanette Harris each score 10.6 points per game.