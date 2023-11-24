UAPB women’s advance box

WOMEN

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Tulsa

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central

WHAT Van Chancellor Classic

WHERE Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas

RECORDS UAPB 1-2, Tulsa 3-0

SERIES Tulsa leads 3-0.

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com; ESPN Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.;24.3;7.0

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.;9.7;2.3

G Corina Carter, 5-6, Jr.;6.7;2.3

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.;11.3;5.7

F Maori Davenport, 6-5, Sr.;5.3;7.3

COACH Dawn Thornton (38-75 in fifth season at UAPB, 86-145 in ninth season overall)

Tulsa

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Katia Gallegos, 5-7, Sr.;10.0;2.3

G Delanie Crawford, 5-11, Jr.;22.0;4.8

F Temira Poindexter, 6-2, Jr.;21.3;3.8

F Hadley Periman, 6-2, So.;3.0;9.0

F Mady Cartwright, 5-10, Fr.;8.0;5.0

COACH Angie Nelp (37-25 in third season at Tulsa and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Tulsa

84.0;Points for;81.8

74.0;Points against;71.8

-0.3;Rebound margin;5.8

5.4;Turnover margin;-4.0

42.2;FG pct.;47.3

30.5;3-pt pct.;34.0

68.5;FT pct.;70.8

CHALK TALK This is the first of three games for UAPB in the Van Chancellor Classic. The Golden Lions will play Mississippi State on Saturday and Clemson on Sunday. ... The last time the teams met was during the 2017-18 season when Tulsa won 87-37 at home. All three meetings between the two were on the Golden Hurricane's home floor. ... UAPB's Zaay Green is the country's eighth-leading scorer.

-- Erick Taylor