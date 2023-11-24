UA’s Woodson draws interest from speedy DB

A long-term relationship with University of Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and positive words from a Razorback player and a commitment has 4-star cornerback Jayden Lewis planning to visit for the Razorbacks’ game against No. 9 Missouri today.

“I’ve been knowing Coach Woodson since he offered me my ninth-grade year while he was at Florida State, and we’ve always stayed in touch,” Lewis said.

Lewis, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Anniston, Ala., committed to Auburn on Feb. 1 and reopened his recruitment on Oct. 17. He also has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Colorado, Florida State, Penn State, Louisville, Missouri, Maryland and others.

ESPN and two other recruiting services rate him a 4-star recruit in the 2024 class, while On3.com lists him as a 3-star prospect. ESPN rates him the No. 33 cornerback in the nation.

Lewis said the relationship with Woodson him feel more like a family member than a coach.

“Coach Woodson is real a cool down-to-earth coach,” Lewis said. “I’ve been knowing him so long he’s like family. He knows my parents. He’s developed a lot of defensive backs.” Lewis reports having a best time of 10.50 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.5 in the

200. He also run legs on the 400 and 800 relays.

He recorded 10.72 seconds in the 100 and 21.89 in the 200 to win both events at Alabama Class 4A state championship meet in May.

“He loves my versatility in the secondary, physicality and my speed,” Lewis said of Woodson. “I’m a back-to-back state champion in track.” Lewis recently visited Louisville and Ole Miss and is also considering trips to Georgia Tech and Missouri.

Lewis is also close with fellow Alabama natives, Dallas Young, an Arkansas freshman defensive back, and Razorback defensive line commitment Kavion Henderson.

“Me, Kavion, and Dallas been knowing each other for a couple years,” said Lewis, who will be accompanied by his parents to Fayetteville. “And basically just joined the family.” Young and Henderson have talked up the Hogs.

“[They say] that’s it’s a good environment and the fans are passionate,” Lewis said.

Lewis said a school being a fit and one that presents a plan for his development will find favor with him.

