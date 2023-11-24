Vehicle crashes into business

FAYETTEVILLE — Several people were treated for injuries Thursday after a vehicle crashed through a business, according to the Police Department.

Fayetteville officers responded at about 10 a.m. Thursday to Orangetheory Fitness at 100 E. Joyce Blvd., No. 107, on reports a vehicle had crashed through the front doors, according to a Police Department Facebook post.

About nine patrons of the business suffered minor injuries; eight were transported to a local medical facility to be treated for minor lacerations caused by flying debris, the post stated.

Initial investigation shows the driver of the vehicle thought the vehicle was in reverse when it was in drive, the post stated. Photos posted by the police showed the vehicle to be a GMC Yukon.

The incident is under investigation, according to police.